ICR opened a case due to the illegal seizure by the Ukrainian authorities of the assets of a Russian bank

The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), based on materials from the Prosecutor General’s Office, opened a case due to the illegal seizure by the Ukrainian authorities of the assets of a Russian bank. This is reported TASS with reference to the official representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office Anton Ivanov.

According to him, we are talking about one of the largest and backbone banks. Also, officials in Kyiv interfered with the activities of a subsidiary credit institution of this bank in Ukraine. According to the supervisory authority, this was done in order to harm Russia’s interests.