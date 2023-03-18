In Ulyanovsk, the ICR opened a case due to the attack of teenagers with hammers on two peers

In Ulyanovsk, investigators opened a case because of an attack by a group of teenagers with hammers on two peers, 16 and 17 years old. This was reported to Lente.ru in the administration of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Ulyanovsk region.

According to investigators, in the period from 12 to 13 March in the Zasviyazhsky district, young accomplices attacked schoolchildren and began to beat them. The victims were hospitalized. As clarifies REN TV, the victims tried to fight back the attackers, but they failed to defend themselves. When one of the guys tried to run away, they caught up with him, threw him on the snow and hit him with a hammer.

Investigations are currently underway with the attackers. Employees of the ICR find out the details of the incident.

