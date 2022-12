TFR: the hotel in Donetsk, where Rogozin was staying, was fired from the Caesar howitzer

The attack on a hotel in Donetsk was allegedly carried out by a 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery mount. This was reported to Lente.ru by the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

At the time of the shelling, the ex-head of Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin was holding a working meeting in the hotel, he was wounded.