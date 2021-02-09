In Denmark they seek to regulate casual sex through an app. So, Before having sex with a stranger, both parties must say yes in the app. And in the Nordic country the controversy broke out.

For a few weeks Denmark is criminalizing sex without explicit consent. Failure to respect this protocol is considered a violation. To avoid misunderstandings, an app called iConsent, so that a permit that lasts 24 hours can be given.

The proposal of the app is that you can leave a record of “yes” to sexual activity and, in addition, raise awareness so that people understand the importance of consent. In any case, the novelty is not without controversy.

Until then, Danish law only described as rape a sexual relationship in which there was physical violence or threats, or in cases in which the victim was in a situation of coercion or vulnerability. Thus, the reform aims to cover those victims who do not explicitly resist, for example, by being unconscious.

To minimize gray areas, a group of Danish developers has created this application which offers “the opportunity to document consent to have sex”, as stated in the description of the application in the Google application store.

Both parties must have the same application installed and give mutual consent.

The idea is that one person can request approval and the other can accept the request. The app also contains advice on sexuality and links to pages that offer help in case of abuse.

Despite the good intentions proclaimed by iConsent, its way of simplifying sexual behavior has generated much controversy in the country and was met with criticism.

While its developers indicate that it is intended to record mutual acceptance, many understand that it can lead to a misunderstanding.

Mikkel Flyverbom, a member of the Danish Data Ethics Council and a professor at Copenhagen Business School, says he initially thought the app “was just a joke or a sarcastic reaction” to the new law.

But when they explained to him that the developers were serious, he called his invention “probably the worst solution and idea imaginable”, according to Politiken, one of the main newspapers in the country.

Anna Fast Nilsson, one of the developers of iConsent, told the magazine Feminine who is confident that the app will help to raise awareness that sex requires acceptance from all parties.

The initiative proposed by iConsent is far from being something new. Similar applications have already existed such as We-Consent, UConsent, YesMeansYes or LegalFling, the digital contract that can then be used as evidence reduces the couple and their most intimate interactions to mere data and buttons.

SL