Celebrities started wearing hole sandals en masse and launched a new fashion trend. The Sun journalists drew attention to the pictures published on the network.

These are the iconic rubber clogs with holes for decorative badges from the American brand Crocs. It is noted that the sandals were originally designed as boating shoes, but over time the wardrobe has become versatile.

For example, the paparazzi filmed the Canadian musician Justin Bieber in the described hot pink shoes. Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, in turn, was photographed in orange sandals and an elongated cardigan to match.

According to the publication, the Crocs brand was ranked 15th among the most iconic fashion trends in history last week according to the online platform Farfetch.

Earlier in September, “father’s” Velcro sandals under a classic suit were recognized as a trend. A similar combination was presented in the new Theory collection. In addition, fashion bloggers prefer to wear these shoes with dresses and jeans.