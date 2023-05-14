The iconic Roosevelt Hotel in New York, which served as the backdrop for the films Wall Street from 1987 and Maid in Manhattan , will henceforth serve as a reception center for migrants with children. Mayor Eric Adams announced this on Saturday.

This former luxury hotel on 45th Street in Manhattan, a stone’s throw from Fifth Avenue and the famous Grand Central Station, has been empty for almost three years due to the corona crisis. Now it is getting a new life, including as a reception center for migrants. An Emergency Humanitarian Response and Relief Center will also be established, providing a range of services such as medical and legal assistance.



Overcrowded shelters

New York is experiencing a significant influx of migrants: up to 1,000 people per day. About 30,000 are staying in shelters in the city, but these are overcrowded and so the government is looking for additional places.

The Roosevelt Hotel has 1,000 rooms, of which it will initially make 175 rooms available for families with children, and in the long term 850. In addition, about 100 rooms will be provided for temporary accommodation for migrants who move to other states. The measure would apply for three years and cost about $ 225 million, local media reported.

The US also fears that the influx of migrants will increase now that the Title 42 emergency measure, which allowed border guards to return undocumented migrants for health reasons, has been lifted. The measure was originally introduced in March 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the US.