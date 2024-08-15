Director Gaspar Noe Reveals Reasons for His Visit to Russia

French director of Argentine origin Gaspar Noe said that he had long dreamed of visiting Russia. He shared this in an interview with portal “KinoPoisk”.

The director of the films Irreversible and Ecstasy said he feels a connection with Russian cinema. “There are many films from Russia and older ones, from the Soviet Union, that I admire. I realize that Russia has changed a lot. The idea of ​​Russia that lives in my head is the 1960s, 1970s,” he said, noting that he imagines today’s Russia from the films of director Andrei Zvyagintsev, who is popular in France.

The filmmaker also stressed that his visit was not a gesture at a time when “many are boycotting Russia.” “I came to meet cinephiles. I remember when I was growing up in Argentina and then in France, cinema helped me live. There is no need to attribute to me intentions that I do not have,” Noe added.

Gaspar Noe previously revealed that he could have died as a result of a brain hemorrhage he suffered five years ago.