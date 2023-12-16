The iconic light brown bathrobe that Jeff Bridges wore in the feature film The Big Lebowski was auctioned on Saturday for 169,000 US dollars, the equivalent of 158,860 euros. The auction of the peignoir was part of an auction that was entirely dedicated to the 1998 bowling film. The garment yielded the most of all 257 auction items.
