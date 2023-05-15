The icon “Trinity” by Andrey Rublev was returned to the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). About it reported on the ROC website.

“In response to numerous requests from Orthodox believers, President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin decided to return the miraculous icon of the Trinity, painted by St. Andrei Rublev, to the Russian Orthodox Church,” the statement said.

It is specified that during the year the icon will be exhibited in the Cathedral Church of Christ the Savior in Moscow for public worship. After that, the image will take a historical place in the Trinity Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Sergius Lavra.

Since 1929, the Trinity icon has been in the collection of the Tretyakov Gallery. On July 16 last year, at the initiative of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’ Kirill, she was taken out of the gallery for worship in honor of the 600th anniversary of finding the relics of Sergius of Radonezh. The work was presented at the Trinity-Sergius Lavra.

The media noted that the employees of the Tretyakov Gallery allegedly resisted the transfer of the image to worship, fearing for its safety, but the Ministry of Culture denied this information. On July 19, 2022, Trinity returned to the gallery.

Later it became known that experts found dozens of significant changes on the icon. This was reported by art historian Ksenia Korobeynikova, who allegedly had at her disposal the minutes of the meeting of the restoration council of the Tretyakov Gallery. In the Tretyakov Gallery itself, in response to these reports, they announced that they would prepare a protocol on stabilizing the condition of the Trinity.