In a time when the ultra-conservative character of Orthodox Christianity is particularly evident in this country, the Recklinghausen Icon Museum reminds us that this culture venerates female saints who openly violated what their time expected of women. The 74-piece show called “Ikona. “Holy Women in Orthodox Art” brings together precious objects from our own collection with those from the icon museums in Frankfurt and in Kampen, the Netherlands, which show canonized religious fighters who self-confidently resisted the world of men – in the name of Christ.

The show should therefore also appeal to an audience beyond icon fans. It naturally takes its starting point from the original problem of the Christian women's question, the ancestral mother Eve, who sins through weakness: The box from the Russian icon artist village of Palech, finely painted on a gold background at the turn of the last millennium, shows a long-legged Eve to whom a graceful black angel serves the forbidden glowing fruit. Her conqueror, Mary, who never wavers in her obedience to the Lord, is glorified in countless icons as the ideal counterpart.

Significantly, it is a woman with a past, Mary Magdalene, who is usually classified as a former prostitute, who – as a 16th century icon shows – the risen Christ chooses to show himself to a person for the first time.

Saint Catherine of Alexandria, who promised herself to Christ as a spiritual bride and is said to have suffered martyrdom in the early 4th century, appears on a Cretan icon as a noble princess who presents her instruments of torture in an elegant wardrobe. The possibly fictional Catherine is said to have challenged the Roman emperor and convinced his scholars of Christianity in a public discussion. After Katharina's mauling by a wheel was thwarted by her prayers, she was beheaded.









Saint Thecla was also a strong woman, whose life is represented in many pictures by a Russian icon. She is said to have followed Paul and consecrated herself to Christ, which is why her family and her groom rejected her. Thecla, who missionized and baptized in Asia Minor in the first to early second centuries, is depicted as an apostle with a book in her hand. She was thrown to wild animals, but was miraculously saved by them.







Another multi-part icon tells the story of Saint Justinia, who, as a beautiful young Christian in the late 2nd century, converted the magician Kyprian, who was supposed to use witchcraft to make her submissive to a rich client. You can see how the black-winged devil woos Justinia, putting on a lovely face and luxurious women's clothing, from which black hooves and horns protrude.

But Satan refused. Then Cyprian renounced evil spirits, became a Christian, a priest and finally a bishop. Under Emperor Diocletian, he and Justina, who was now the abbess of a monastery, were captured, tortured and beheaded in 304. In the Christian pantheon there is also a me-too heroine, the martyr Thomais of Alexandria; her life in the 5th century is described in another multi-part icon from the 18th century, whose white-backed colors locate her in the school of Nevyansk in the Urals.

At the age of fifteen, the pious Thomais was married to a young fisherman who was also a believer and moved in with him in his parents' house. There her father-in-law started stalking her. When Thomais' husband once set out to go fishing at night, he harassed the straw widow and, because she stood her ground, threatened her with the sword. Thomais replied that even if he cut her in two, she would not commit any sin. In anger, the old man chopped up his daughter-in-law. But he immediately became blind and lame and could not leave the scene of the crime.







The son returning home not only came across the murdered woman, but also the confessed perpetrator, who was soon brought to court and executed. Saint Thomais is considered a protector against rape and indecent passions. Of course, all of these saints appear as women with modest headscarves.

Only Saint Sophia, the embodiment of divine wisdom, revered in the Old Testament and today especially in the Eastern Church, appears with her crowned hair open. The way the winged Sophia sits enthroned between the Madonna and John the Baptist, illuminated by a nimbus with an inscribed sign of the cross under the blessing hands of Christ, makes her the shining personification of the divine plan of salvation.

Ikona. Holy Women in Orthodox Art. In the Recklinghausen Icon Museum; until March 17, 2024. A catalog is in preparation.