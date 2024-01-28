WWaterfall and ice skating rink on board: The largest cruise ship in the world left the port of the US metropolis of Miami on Saturday evening (local time) for its first cruise. The Icon of the Seas has 20 decks and is 365 meters long. The ship can carry 7,600 guests and 2,350 crew members at full capacity. The Icon of the Seas replaces the Wonder of the Seas as the largest cruise ship in the world. This could carry 6,988 passengers and was inaugurated in 2022. The first cruise takes the ship from the US shipping company Royal Caribbean International to the Caribbean. The Icon of the Seas was built by the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku and runs on liquefied natural gas.
World footballer Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates officially christened the ship on Tuesday. The shipping company advertises it as the “largest water park at sea,” “seven pools to suit every mood,” and a dedicated area, called the Neighborhood, for families.
Environmental organizations criticize the megaship. “If you really thought about sustainability and not profit, you wouldn't build a cruise ship with a capacity of almost 10,000 people,” the New York Times quoted Marcie Keever of the organization Friends of the Earth as saying.
Criticism from environmental activists
The shipping company says that LNG propulsion is more environmentally friendly than conventional ship engines. According to media reports, a spokesman said that the ship's LNG propulsion made it 24 percent more energy efficient than required by the International Maritime Organization for modern ships. The use of LNG as fuel for ships is described as a step in the wrong direction by Bryan Comer, director of the marine program at the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). This causes 120 percent more “life cycle greenhouse gas emissions” than using marine gas oil. The problem is that ships powered by LNG release the greenhouse gas methane, which stores more heat in the atmosphere than CO2.
