Cine Brasília closed its doors in March 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Cinema, which annually hosts the Brasília Festival, reopens today (6), with the Egyptian Film Festival – Cine Brasília 2nd Edition. Until Sunday (9), Brasilienses will be able to see six award-winning feature films with great repercussion in Egypt.

For Amro Saad, curator of the show, each film brings a different message. “Styles vary a lot because we have everything from romance to mystery and horror. When we have such different styles like that, it’s hard to single out a single movie. mawlana, for example, which is the opening film, talks about religious radicalism and the consequences that a speech can cause in a society”, he highlights.

According to Saad, who is an Egyptian naturalized Brazilian, the event aims to share with the spectator from Brasilia the reflections and debates that are taking place in the African country. “It is very likely that some of these debates are also present in Brazil.”

The exhibition’s curator also claims that Egyptian cinema has never been as realistic and open as it has been in recent years. “Themes that were previously considered taboo are exhibited with a lot of creativity and sophistication, that’s why we call it ‘the new Egyptian cinema’. My proposal has been, since the first edition of Mostra do Cinema Egipcio at Cine Brasília, to present the current society of the country to the viewer”.

The film Messages from the Sea, by director Daoud Abdel Sayed, is also on the show. According to Amro Saad, the work generated controversy in Egypt as it was far ahead of the country’s culture at the time. he still quotes the blue elephant, blockbuster film in Egypt.

The entrance will be 1 kilo of non-perishable food. For those who prefer to watch at home, the films will also be shown on the platform cinemaegipcio.com. Throughout the exhibition, sanitary protocols will be observed, such as the mandatory use of masks.

The features will be screened from today (6) to Sunday (9). The titles are: mawlana, day 6, at 8 pm; Yomeddine, day 7, at 8 pm; Photocopy, on the 8th, at 5 pm (inclusive session with audio description) and at 8:30 pm (without audio description); dry green, on the 8th, at 7 pm; Messages from the Sea, the 9th, at 5 pm and the blue elephant, on the 9th, at 8 pm.

Cinema Brasilia

The acting secretary of Culture of the Federal District, Carlos Alberto Jr, said that there is a program prepared for Cine Brasília, such as the screening of films from the federal capital that participated in the Brasília Festival of Brazilian Cinema. Among them are the feature film Eduardo and Monica, inspired by the homonymous song by the band Legião Urbana and which was financed, among other sources, by the Fund for Support to Culture of the DF, in addition to exhibitions from Ibero-American countries.

“It is a special program, attracting the community more and more to the universe of the seventh art”, he stated.

Alberto Jr highlighted that Cine Brasília is one of the most important public cinemas in Brazil in operation and a jewel of the cultural heritage of the Federal District. “The reopening and return of its activities brings to the population not only quality films at affordable prices. It has a unique characteristic, which is to train audiences”, he added.

About the downtime, the secretary informed that, during the pandemic, Cine Brasília acquired a new projector and equipment to increase accessibility.

