The icon of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker of the 19th century was returned to Lugansk after restoration as part of a large humanitarian mission from Novosibirsk. Assistance in this was provided by State Duma deputy Alexander Aksyonenko together with volunteers.

As he said in an interview with Izvestia on June 3, the image of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker was painted in Ukraine in the 19th century. The icon was located in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the church in honor of All Saints (the courtyard of the Ascension Monastery), built over the grave of the locally venerated Saint Philip of Lugansk. She was heavily damaged in the fighting. In order to restore the shrine, it was taken to one of the Novosibirsk restoration workshops and returned on the eve of one of the main Christian holidays – Holy Trinity Day.

“The image consists of three boards. Their deformation, surface preparation, complex section of the paint layer, painting disclosure were carried out. On the nimbus, the masters filled in the text, and in places where the painting was lost, they made tinting. In the end, they made a new salary and glass,” said Novosibirsk State Duma deputy Alexander Aksyonenko, chairman of the RO party JUST RUSSIA – FOR THE TRUTH in the Novosibirsk region.

In addition to the icon, three wagons of humanitarian cargo and five vehicles for military personnel from the Novosibirsk region arrived from Novosibirsk; deputy Aksyonenko was also involved in their delivery along the People’s Front line. After placing the image on the altar, the parliamentarian personally controlled how the process of transferring the “humanitarian aid” went.

Also involved in the delivery of the image were the author of the UAZ to Donbass project Sergey Shilov (also deputy chairman of the RO of the JUST RUSSIA – FOR TRUTH party in the Novosibirsk region), deputy chairman of the Union of the Fathers of Russia in the Novosibirsk region Sergey Mazhirin, who assisted in the restoration of the icon of the saint Nicholas. The UAZ car, in which the activists were transporting the icon from Novosibirsk, was handed over to local volunteers for the delivery of humanitarian supplies in the NVO zone.

It is significant that in these days, when the icon was returned, the relics of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker, one of the most revered Orthodox saints, are on display on the territory of the All Saints Metochion of the Holy Ascension Monastery of the Lugansk diocese. The icon was met by the abbot of the metochion, Archimandrite John (Sukhina) and Archbishop Pavel (Valuysky) of Belovodsk. The parliamentarian from Novosibirsk also handed over pectoral crosses and belts for servicemen to the Lugansk clergy. In the future, Novosibirsk residents plan to assist in the restoration of other relics from the Donbass.

Also during his visit to Lugansk, Aksyonenko visited a social rehabilitation center for minors in the LPR, where they donated food, stationery and toys. The parliamentarian noted that in view of the transitional period associated with integration into Russian legislation, such children’s institutions are experiencing certain difficulties with the supply. And now support is especially important for them, military personnel also provide assistance to orphanages. Support is also needed for medical institutions. At the request of the Lugansk perinatal center, the head of the faction “A Just Russia – Patriots – For the Truth” in the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Sergei Mikhailovich Mironov, organized the collection and transferred dressings and other consumables to this medical institution.