ICO Thomas Ondarra

Few public organizations have as much history behind and as much future ahead as the Official Credit Institute. In the 50 years since its creation, which we celebrated yesterday, June 19, the ICO has been directly linked to the economic history of Spain.

During this time, it has shown a remarkable capacity to adapt to the needs of the Spanish economy, becoming a benchmark in the financing of companies and an instrument for channeling important economic policy measures.

The value of the ICO has been revealed during the two most difficult economic times in the last 10 years. The financial crisis required all their capacity to maintain the financing channels of the companies, in a context of shortage of credit. Its role as a State Financial Agency was also essential to alleviate the financing needs of the autonomous communities and local entities.

More information

But, without a doubt, the economic crisis derived from Covid-19 has certified its role as a key element in the capacity of economic policy to react in an emergency situation. The guarantee lines, launched by the Government and managed by the ICO, have been one of the most effective instruments to cover the liquidity needs of companies, especially the self-employed and SMEs, during the toughest moments of the pandemic. And they continue to do so to finance their investment projects in this new phase of recovery, making a decisive contribution to protecting the productive fabric.

Its management, in collaboration with financial entities, is one of the largest and best examples of public-private collaboration. A management that has been a challenge of great magnitude due to the need to launch an unprecedented instrument in record time, approve an unprecedented volume of operations, adapt the guarantee lines to the different stages of the crisis, maintain a communication channel fluid with financial institutions and supervise the proper use of public resources. Given the result, the institution and its professionals have been up to the task when we needed them most, which deserves everyone’s recognition.

The figures show the magnitude of the effort made since March of last year. In its 50-year history, the ICO has approved around 3.2 million financing operations for companies amounting to more than 277,000 million euros. In the last year alone, through the Guarantee Lines, it has managed more than one million operations that have allowed it to channel resources to companies for an amount greater than 128,000 million euros.

However, during these 50 years it has carried out its main mission in an exemplary way: to contribute to the growth and development of the country, with special attention to financing projects with special relevance due to their social, cultural, innovative or ecological significance.

In the field of financing companies, his work has been decisive in ensuring that they have an adequate financing framework for their investment projects, promoting innovation, technological transformation, energy efficiency and internationalization.

The lines of mediation are undoubtedly a benchmark in business financing and are the germ of a model of public-private collaboration with financial entities that, for almost 30 years, has allowed the financing of more than three million projects, of companies of all types. sizes, especially the self-employed and SMEs, and from all sectors of activity.

To this activity must be added the participation in large investment projects in which ICO’s intervention has served as a catalyst to boost the contribution of other entities. The support for the internationalization of Spanish companies is also noteworthy, with growing activity in the last five years in which it has granted more than 11,100 million euros in financing to promote the participation of Spanish companies in the development of emblematic projects, especially in Latin America where 33% of this financing has been directed.

His capacity for innovation, analysis of best practices and his knowledge of the needs of companies make his activity is in continuous evolution. Currently, in addition to its work as a State Financial Agency, it is developing new instruments to promote alternative sources of financing to banking, a structural need of our economy.

More information

It has also demonstrated its commitment to the ecological transition and social cohesion, through the issuance of social bonds, in which it was a pioneer in our country and is a benchmark in Europe, and in channeling funds for the development of sustainable projects. from a social and environmental point of view.

Without forgetting its international dimension and its relationship with community institutions and other European counterpart banks, especially with the European Investment Bank, which is allowing the channeling of European resources to national projects. In addition, with the aim of offering Spanish companies the best access to the various initiatives and funds of the European Union, ICO has worked to equip itself with new capabilities. In this line of action, it stands out the obtaining, after a demanding audit process, of the accreditation as Implementing Partner of the European Commission for the new Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, which enables it to manage programs such as Invest EU.

The Official Credit Institute in its 50 years of history has had to face challenges, reinvent itself and adapt to the needs of the Spanish economy at all times. This ability to adapt, a prudent management that allows it to maintain the principle of financial balance and the dedication of great professionals who have contributed to its good performance, have made the ICO an institution that is respected nationally and internationally.

The ICO turns 50 years old and does so in top form, with a job in recent years, and especially in recent months, which has shown its usefulness for the Spanish economy.

Gonzalo García Andrés He is Secretary of State for the Economy and Business Support.