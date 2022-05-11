The collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on oil and fuel hit a record in the first four months of 2022.

The amount collected exceeded R$ 34 billion and was the highest since data began to be measured by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) in 1999.

+Anfavea sees gradual growth in vehicle sales, maintains expectations for 2022

The figure was reached even before Alagoas, Amapá, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pará, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Roraima, São Paulo, Tocantins, in addition to the Federal District, released their numbers for the month of April.

Compared to the same period last year, the increase was 12.9%.

Increase happened even with ICMS frozen

Since November 2021, states have approved a freeze on the weighted average price of fuel to the consumer, which will be in effect until June 30th. Even so, the successive increases in fuel by Petrobras made the collection record.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in 2021 there was an increase of 54.95% in ethanol, 45.72% in diesel oil and 42.71% in gasoline.

As of July 1st, the single rate will start to apply via a supplementary law. Currently, each unit of the Federation is free to set an ICMS rate on fuels. With the law, each type of fuel will need to have a unique rate, which will apply throughout the country.