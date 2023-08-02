Only 4 states had higher than inflation in the period. In June, there was a return to charging ICMS on fuel

The payment of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) fell 9.32% in the first 6 months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. The collection of the state tax was R$ 202 billion against R$ 223 billion . The data are from Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy), of the Ministry of Finance.

There was a decrease in 17 UFs (Units of the Federation) and an increase below inflation in two others. Even with the return of ICMS collection on fuels, in June, a drop of 10.48% was recorded compared to the same month of 2022 in the collection of this item.

The states of Alagoas, Amazonas, Sergipe and Tocantins had not disclosed the result until July 31, when the survey was carried out.

Fall since 2022

The drop in ICMS collection began in June 2022. The former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies in Congress implemented a cap on ICMS collection. The goal was to lower the prices of fuel, telecommunications and electricity.

In October 2022, there was a 13.2% drop compared to the same month in 2021. In the last quarter, the drop was 10.3%. None of this prevented 2022 from registering the highest collection in the States in 22 years, driven by the return of activities paralyzed in the pandemic.

Survey of Power360 published in March 2023 shows that at least 13 States increased the ICMS in other areas to compensate for the loss of revenue with the cap made in the previous government.

Tax reform

In June, when the Chamber of Deputies approved the tax reform, governors were the main opponents of the new rules. There were criticisms regarding the loss of revenue and also the loss of autonomy over taxes paid locally.

With the thinnest cash this year, governors tend to increase pressure in the Senate, where the measure begins to pass in the 2nd semester. The opposition has already stated that it intends to change parts of the reform. There is a chance that the text will be delayed longer than the federal government would like with major changes.

stf help

On June 3, the Supreme Court validated an agreement in which the federal government committed to transfer R$ 26.9 billion, until 2026, to the States for losses in ICMS collection caused by the exemption of fuels in the Bolsonaro government.