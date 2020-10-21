new Delhi: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released a big statement on plasma therapy on Tuesday. This statement is being considered as a life saver for serious patients suffering from Kovid-19. ICMR Director-General (DG) Balaram Bhargava said that the National Diagnostic Protocol for Kovid-19 could remove plasma therapy.

He said, “We have discussed with the national workforce for the Kovid-19 guidelines. We are discussing further with the Joint Monitoring Committee and are considering removing plasma therapy from the national guidelines. We are more or less deciding reaching up.”

Plasma therapy now neutralized

This statement has come in the wake of several studies done on the efficacy of convulsive plasma therapy, stating that it has not reduced mortality in the event of a serious illness. The study of ICMR, revealed in September, showed that plasma therapy failed to save the lives of serious patients of Kovid-19.

India conducted the world’s largest randomized control test called the placid test to study the efficacy of plasma therapy. Tests were conducted on 464 patients from 22 April to 14 July at 39 centers across the country. The study was published in a medical journal in September. The test results showed that plasma therapy failed to benefit patients.

What is plasma therapy

Plasma therapy was a method of treatment developed during the epidemic period. In this, plasma of the patient who has defeated the corona virus is given to the patient suffering from corona. Scientists say that the body of a patient recovering from an infection becomes immune to the corona virus. And after three weeks it can be given to an infected person in the form of plasma. 400 milliliters of plasma can be removed from the body of a patient who has been cured of corona at one time and given to two infected patients.

