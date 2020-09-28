new Delhi: Today ICMR has launched a portal for every information related to the Kovid-19 vaccine. This is the first time that the ICMR portal has been prepared for vaccine related information. Initially, every information related to Kovid 19 vaccine in India will be available on this web portal, that too in real time. After this, updates of other vaccines will also be found on this web portal.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan launched the National Clinical Registry Covid-19 and Kovid-19 Vaccine Portal for ICMR’s Kovid-19. In the National Clinical Registry, where every information related to the treatment of corona patients will be found. Through this, there will be information like clinical symptoms, laboratory investigation, disease spectrum, medical management protocol, which will help in the treatment of Kovid.

On this occasion, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “The portal provides useful and important information about vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this field at regular intervals both locally and globally. Therefore it becomes important that the status of vaccine development in the country is displayed. ”

Currently, three vaccine trials are going on in India. Out of this, the vaccine is indigenous. The trial of the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR is in the second phase. At the same time, the trial of Zydus Cadila vaccine is also going on in the second phase. Apart from this, the third vaccine which is undergoing trials in India is Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine, which is undergoing Phase II and III trials by Serum Institute of India.

By visiting the portal https://vaccine.icmr.org.in, you can get information related to Kovid and further every vaccine.