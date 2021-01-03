The country, which has been suffering from the corona virus epidemic for the last one year, received the good news on the first three days of the new year. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved the Covishield of Serum Institute of India and the Kovaxin of Bharat Biotech for emergency use. Earlier, both had received the approval of the expert panel. However, amidst the relief of the vaccine, Dr. Balaram Bhargava, DG, ICMR has given a big statement. Bhargava said that he too does not know how long this vaccine will be effective.

After the approval of SII and Bharat Biotech vaccine, Dr. Balaram Bhargava said, “We do not know how much population we have to vaccinate to break the virus transmission. What we know is that we are able to control the epidemic in the country by following proper behavior. ”He also gave important information about the mask. Bhargava said, “My opinion is that the mask will be the last, which will go away and it may be that it will never go away.”

‘Able to isolate Corona’s new strain soon’

After the new strain of Corona virus which surfaced in Britain recently, there was a stir in the whole world. Many cases of new strains have also been reported in India. Dr. Balaram Bhargava of ICMR has also expressed concern. “The new virus variant which is now more than 60% infectious and causing havoc in the UK is worrying,” he said. There are 29 new strain patients in India, so we should be cautious. We are able to isolate the new virus very soon. ”He further added that NIV scientists have successfully isolated the strain of the new virus and it will be tested on various vaccines. We hope that Bharat Biotech will benefit more than other vaccines in this strain.

NIV scientists have successfully isolated the new virus strain & this will be tested against different vaccines. We hope potentially Bharat Biotech vaccine will have some advantages over other vaccines on this new strain because it is a whole virus: Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR https://t.co/i3DxNoJnD3 – ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Emergency use of two corona vaccines approved

Emergency use was approved on Sunday in the country of the Oxford Corona vaccine ‘Kovishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s indigenous vaccine ‘Kovaxine’ made by the Serum Institute of India. Immunization will start soon in India too. This approval has been granted by the DCGI based on the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of CDSCO. This has cleared the way for the release of at least two vaccines in India in the coming days. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also welcomed the approval of vaccines. The organization said that this would help in intensifying and strengthening the fight against epidemics in the region.