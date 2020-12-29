With concerns over the new type of corona virus rising, the ICMR chief said on Tuesday that it is necessary to use caution in the use of the treatment method to treat Kovid-19, otherwise the immunity of the virus may be pressurized and change its appearance Can come. Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that the nature of the virus changes at some point of time. However, after several changes this can cause concern as has happened in the case of the new form of the corona virus in Britain. It spreads about 60 percent more infections.Bhargava said, ‘It is a matter of concern. We are constantly investigating in the country to find out the new format. The head of the ICMR said that due to the high pressure on the immunity of the virus, its form changes. “The pressure on immunity can be due to environment, carrier of infection, treatment or many other reasons,” he said. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the point of view of the scientific fraternity that the immune system of the virus is not pressurized. ”

Bhargava said, “We have to use the treatment that benefits us carefully.” If there is no benefit then we should not use another method. Otherwise, it puts a lot of pressure on the virus’s immune system and changes its form. “Regarding whether the vaccine would be effective in view of new type of corona virus cases, Bhargava said that the available data shows that The vaccine will be effective in preventing the virus.

New Corona cases surfaced in these countries

Bhargava said, “Most vaccines that have reached the advanced stage of manufacture target S-proteins and mRNAs.” We have learned from the available data that these vaccines will work. We have to look at immunity during vaccination. ‘ The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that six people who came to India from Britain have been confirmed to be infected with the new type of corona virus. Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore have also reported cases of infection with the new form of the virus.