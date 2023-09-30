The Mamirauá Institute for Sustainable Development recorded the deaths of more than 100 mammals such as the red dolphin and the tucuxi

O ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation) reported this Saturday (September 30, 2023) that it will investigate the causes of the deaths of dolphins in Tefé, in Amazonas.

From last Monday (September 23rd) until Friday (September 29th), the Mamirauá Institute for Sustainable Development recorded the deaths of more than 100 aquatic mammals such as the red dolphin and the tucuxi, which lived in the lake.

As of 7pm this Saturday (September 30), the causes had not been confirmed, but there are signs that the heat and historic dryness of the rivers are causing the deaths of fish and mammals in the region.

ICMBio said that it has already mobilized teams of veterinarians and employees from its CMA (Center for Aquatic Mammals) and the Environmental Emergency Division, in addition to partner institutions, to the region to investigate the causes of these deaths.

“Health protocols were adopted for the disposal of carcasses. ICMBio continues to reinforce actions to identify the causes and, therefore, adopt measures to protect the species”reported ICMBio.

Given the scenario, the Mamirauá Institute for Sustainable Development launched, on Friday (September 30th), an alert to the population living near Lake Tefé to avoid contact with the lake’s waters and recreational use.

According to Mamirauá, in some parts of the lake the temperature is exceeding the 39° mark.

This Saturday (30), the coordinator of the Mamirauá Amazon Aquatic Mammal Research Group, Miriam Marmontel, said that these animals end up acting as sentinels of water quality and are the first to be affected by changes caused in the environment.

“They gave us the warning and we have to pay attention to it. The tendency, if we don’t change our habits, is for events to continue”said the specialist in an interview with the Viva Maria program, on Rádio Nacional da Amazônia, on EBC.

Miriam Marmontel declared that water is “It is essential for the Amazonians and this water, which is currently not suitable for dolphins, is also not suitable for humans. Both for swimming and consuming. So, let us be very alert about this”.

“The body [dos animais] feels it, physiology feels it and, certainly, animals are suffering from it. It’s part of the problem associated with their mortality.”he stated.

The researcher defined the situation faced in Amazonas as “very critical”like this “emergency” It is “unusual”.

“We have never seen anything like this, although we have experienced several major droughts […] in the Tefé region. But this year, in addition to the drought, the reduction in the surface of the rivers, the difficulty for riverside residents to obtain water, to move from their homes to the main river, we had this event of a very large mortality of dolphins”he stated.

In a statement, the institute, which works to promote sustainable development and biodiversity conservation, said that it has been working to identify the causes of the extreme mortality of these animals.

ICMBio also claims to carry out monitoring actions for animals that are still alive, searching for and collecting carcasses, collecting samples for disease and water analysis, and “monitoring of the lake’s waters, including water temperature and bathymetry of critical stretches”.

The actions are carried out in partnership with the city of Tefé, ICMBio and Civil Defense. To try to reduce the damage, between this Saturday (September 30th) and Sunday (October 1st), an emergency action will be carried out to remove animals that are still alive.

“Starting this weekend, teams will arrive that will give us support and with experience in rescuing live cetaceans so that we can capture and rescue some of the animals still alive, analyze the health, blood, some vital parameters of the animals to better understand what is happening”explained Miriam Marmontel.

The coordinator of the Mamirauá Amazon Aquatic Mammal Research Group stated that from this study it will be possible to take “decisions on what to do with these animals, how to improve their situation, whether it is possible to do something so that they do not continue to perish here in the lake”.

