The 12 pieces of equipment received will be used to monitor the Amazon forest in the regions of Pará, Amazonas and Rondônia

O ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation), linked to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, received 12 drones that must operate in the monitoring and inspection of national forests in the Amazon, in the states of Pará, Amazonas and Rondônia. They are: Caxiuanã (PA), Altamira (PA), Iquiri (AM), Jacundá (RO), Mapiá-Inauini (AM), Urupadi (AM) and Mulata (PA).

The equipment was acquired by the Forest Management for Sustainable Production Project, through financial cooperation between the Brazilian government and the German Development Bank, KfW, as part of the Brazil-Germany Cooperation for Sustainable Development. The investment was R$400 thousand.

The unmanned aircraft will be operated by trained employees and should contribute to environmental inspection, preventing and fighting fires and monitoring activities such as sustainable forest management, allowing for more efficient control of the use of the territories of conservation units under the institute’s management.

Usually, among the main problems found in these protected areas are the opening of new areas in the forest for conversion to pasture, illegal hunting and capture of wild animals, irregular extraction of wood and valued ores, such as gold and tantalite, used in industry. electronics.

Tests with the drones were carried out on October 6, at the institute’s headquarters in Brasília.

Benefits

Drones are already adopted by ICMBio in tactical and strategic activities. Among them, federal environmental inspection to identify forest deforestation, verification and certification complementary to satellite images, to investigate the recurrence of activities in areas already embargoed, identification of new mining areas, as well as viewing unauthorized people and irregular machines, the in order to prevent them from circulating in these protected areas.

ICMBio points out that, in addition to identification, drones bring security to teams in the field, visualizing locations before inspectors arrive, and reduce operational costs, and can be used at any time and in any location.

“After acquiring these drones, inspection teams now have additional power, which is to inspect protected areas remotely, without specifically being on site”highlights ICMBio environmental analyst Pedro Carlos de Oliveira Junior, a specialist in drones for civil and commercial use.

Partnership

The Ministry of the Environment (MMA), through ICMBio and the Brazilian Forest Service, operates the Brazil-Germany Cooperation for Sustainable Development.

The forest management project in question focuses on the sustainable use of conservation units in the Amazon biome, and aims to make forest management viable as an alternative to the deforestation that has affected these territories for decades.

At the end of September, ICMBio received 16 4×4 pickup trucks to serve national forests supported by the same financial cooperation between the German Development Bank and the Brazilian government, in the amount of R$4.9 million.

The vehicles acquired by the Forest Management Project for Sustainable Production in the Amazon will benefit the national forests of Caxiuanã (PA), Crepori (PA), Itaituba I (PA), Humaitá (AM), Balata Tufari (AM), Iquiri (AM) , Macauã/São Francisco (AC), Jacundá (RO), Bom Futuro (RO), Jamari (RO) and Aripuanã (AM).

With information from Agência Brasil.