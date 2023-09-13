iCloud+ is one of the many services offered by Apple that allows you to further expand the basic offering that iCloud already offers. Anyway, we’re here to bring you an interesting one news regarding subscription plans, so let’s not waste time talking!

iCloud+ expands: new plans arrive

Apple is monopolizing the scene today, at its Wonderlust event it presented many new features, including two new plans for the service in question which have not yet been released. Before introducing them to you, however, let’s take a brief review of what the company already offered:

50GB: 0.99 dollars/month (0.99 euros/month)

200GB: 2.99 dollars/month (2.99 euros/month)

2TB: 9.99 dollars/month (9.99 euros/month)

To these we now add:

6TB : 29.99 euros/month

: 29.99 euros/month 12TB: 59.99 euros/month

From September 18th you will therefore be able to take advantage of these new plans. This is a lot of space available, so obviously not everyone will be interested in this new proposal, but in any case this innovation will please anyone who has not used the service until now as it is not in line with their needs.

Finally, we would like to remind you that this type of subscription It also offers many other benefits which Apple explains very well on your site and which could really convince you to subscribe, below we leave you the presentation of the iCloud+ service:

“All the space you need to keep photos, videos, notes and other files safe, stored and accessible from your devices. Find what you need in an instant, resume the conversation from the device you prefer, share what you want, with whoever you want. With many privacy features that protect you and your data. It’s the power of iCloud. A nice plus, don’t you think?”