You haven’t had the opportunity to follow WWDC 2021 in the past few days or would you still like some summaries? You are in the right place! In this article we will talk about all the news of iCloud +, the new version of iCloud.

iCloud +: how much it costs and how to get it

iCloud + is an advanced version of iCloud available at no additional cost for all Apple users with a valid iCloud subscription, so for those who have 50GB for $ 0.99, 200GB for $ 2.99 or 2TB (2000GB) for $ 9.99 but not for those who have the 5GB free plan.

This new service will be released for all users along with the release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey and watchOS 8 in the fall of 2021. The upgrade should be automatic, but especially in this pre-release period in beta it could be manual upgrade required. In this case we will receive a reimbursement for the remaining month period and a new charge equal to the cost of the selected subscription and a new billing date.

We tried iCloud + on iPadOS 15, in beta for developers. You can also download it to a compatible device – at your own risk as it is a beta – by following the details in this article.

iCloud +: what changes

The first novelty introduced by iCloud + is called “Private Relay”Even if we think that before the official release they will be given a name in Italian. When activated, Private Relay allows you to hide our Internet browsing by preventing sites, providers and Apple itself from viewing it. It also provides a VPN to hide our location, but it doesn’t allow us to choose which area of ​​Italy or the world to connect from.

The only control over the location of the IP address, as you can see, allows us to choose whether to keep an approximate location to be able to take advantage of local content, such as weather and newspapers or whether to use a wider location, without being able to choose the exact location. .

Another important iCloud + feature is called “Hide my email“. Function that if we want has already been introduced some time ago with “Sign in with Apple” but now it has been extended. In fact, if once we could only choose whether to use our real email or whether to hide it when we accessed an application or a site with Apple, we can now create unlimited email addresses ad hoc for different services or sites to which we don’t want to provide our real email. To do this we have to click on the blue button “+ Create new address”.

We can also see the full list of fictitious email addresses associated with our Apple ID and whether the address was created by us in Settings (@ icloud.com) or from “Sign in with Apple” (@ privaterelay.appleid.com ).

When we create a new email address, Apple offers us an address consisting of a number, two English words and 2 underscores or periods. We cannot choose the e-mail address but if we don’t like it we can click on “Use another address” to generate a new one. We must therefore assign a label to the e-mail address (in the screenshot above “Test”) and then click on next.

The latest service introduced by iCloud + is about HomeKit: with iCloud + in fact, Apple offers free and unlimited storage space for data coming from HomeKit cameras in our home and connected to an account with an iCloud + subscription of 99 cents, 2.99 euros or 9.99 euros.