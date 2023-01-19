In 2023 the new off-road vehicles arrive on the market ICKX extension And Sports team of the DR brand. Of Chinese derivation (“customized” for the European taste, with the consequent approvals) aim to revolutionize the off-road world with the 4×4 with K2 redoubts and of SUVs And pick-up Sports teamwith the latter being inspired by Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

Their “launch” there was al MIMO of Milan, in June 2022, by the DR founded by Massimo DeRisioformer racing driver from Molise.

Ickx K2 features

ICKX extension is the new brand of DR Automobiles dedicated to truth off road. The first model is the K2 (reference to the mountain) which derives precisely from BAIC BJ40 (note the references to the first Land Cruisers) produced since 2013, with short wheelbase (96.5″) and long wheelbase (BJ40L, 107.5″) produced in China and Algeria, and now also in Italy.

DR Ickx-K2 at MiMo 2022

The 2019 restyling also gave it an engine of 217 HP and a pair of 320Nm.

ICKX K2 price

The Italian K2 starts from approx 50,000 eurosin two variants 162 HP 2.0 diesel and 260 HP 2.0 Turbo petrol/LPG ThermoHybrid with eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and reducedelectronically lockable differentials, double wishbone front suspension (IFS) and rigid axle rear.

DR Ickx-K2 rear view

60% negotiable slopes with minimum ground clearance of 220 mm, standard equipment with 20″ rims, removable roof, leather-trimmed interior with heated front seats,12.3″ infotainment and Hill Descent Control.

Sportequipe S7 features

The new “Sports team” provides several SUVs that are inspired by Land Rover Range Rover Sport, in various versions. There S7 it is in fact a pick-up IFS 5.32 meters long and equipped with a five-seater double cabin, a 2.0 liter diesel with 136 bhp with manual gearbox, reduced gears and four-wheel drive that can be engaged (part-time).

Sportequipe S7 K pick-up at MiMo 2022

Tows trailers up to 2,000 kgs, and is able to overcome slopes of 30%. This model exclusively adopts the 10.4″ vertical screen for infotainment.

Chinese off-road “clones”?

Present for over a decade on oriental markets, the so-called firsts also landed in Italy Chinese 4WD-Lowclones or me-too [anch’io]in conclusion “photocopy products” of the big western brands. The most copied are indeed Land Cruiser, Mercedes G and this Wranglers, not counting the numerous pick-ups inspired by the well-known “Japanese”, themselves almost all the same! In short, a horse that wins does not change.

Beijing BJ212 from 1974

DR, from China with Italian quality

But the “past” can and will evolve. Accomplice the “Silk Road”the New World Order, and the… DR Automobiles Groupewith its assembly plant in Maquis of Isernia (Isernia), but also present in France, Spain and Bulgaria.

The models have been assembled in Italy since 2006 DR (high range) e EVO (economical) with bimodal engines (petrol + LPG), which will soon have to evolve into new ones electric hybrids. The turning point in the high-end market took place in 2020 with the SUV DR 5.0/DR3/F35 until the DR 6.0 (all restylings of the Chinese Chery Tiggo).

DR Sportequipe 6

Its history comes from “far away”, and is also very common to all Japanese brands. Its ancestor is the 4×4 BEIJING BJ212 from 1974 produced by the Beijing Automobile Works (BAW, founded in 1953), becomes part of the state-owned automobile group of Beijing (Beijing, in Chinese) BAIC Group since 1988. Their “imitations” are also justified by long collaborations, right from the start with the Russian GAZbut then with the Amercans GM, AMC, Chryslerup to Daimler of which BAIC holds 5% of the capital.

DR 6.0 SUV

The West has let itself be somewhat duped by the enormous potential of the Chinese market by investing a lot, and with little return, indeed now in difficulty from the change of course to the electric one, immediately ridden by Chinese engineers. Many western designers (such as Walter de Silva), and Italians, have given a strong hand to make the look of these imitative vehicles very interesting.

