Lewis’s problems Hamilton in this beginning of 2022 they have various nature. The seven-time world champion must fight on at least three fronts: the first, linked to the lack of competitiveness of the Mercedes compared to Red Bull and Ferrari; the second, related to the speed of team mate George Russell, who has 23 points more after five races; the third concerns the jewelry issue, with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem who supported Niels Wittich’s hard line regarding rings, necklaces and earrings, precious items that Hamilton loves to carry around as much as possible, in the paddock and in the car.

Not a word was said on the level of the British: at 37, is he still the same driver as always? Jacky Ickx has some doubts. The 1969 and 1970 world vice-champion believes that to fight against the young rampants of today’s Formula 1 it is necessary to be at the apex of one’s career. Going through the waning phase, even if your name is Lewis Hamilton, is almost certain defeat: “You can’t beat Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc or Lando Norris if you are no longer at your best. As a driver, you grow to your peak performance, and then try to keep it. As soon as you drop, you weaken and drop very quickly thereafter. The decline is much faster than the growth you had when you were young. Did you see how exhausted the pilots were after racing in the Miami heat? Sometimes we hear that winning is easy, but it never is. Always have maximum concentration“, These are the words of the Belgian a Ziggo Sport. “The important thing is that Lewis still wants to compete. He has many fans and many people who willingly follow him. He will undoubtedly win some more Grand Prix, but your time is running out“.