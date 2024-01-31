The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on January 31 rejected Kiev's accusations that Russia had “financed terrorism” in eastern Ukraine, ensuring that Moscow “should have investigated” possible violations of the Convention for the Suppression of Financing of Terrorism. The court recalled that arms deliveries or training camps did not constitute terrorism within the meaning of the international convention.

kyiv called Russia a “terrorist state” and claimed Moscow's support for separatist rebels was a harbinger of the February 2022 invasion.

This case predates the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The ICJ will say on Friday whether it has jurisdiction to rule in separate proceedings on that war.

A serviceman from the Ukrainian Military Forces walks along a snow-covered trench on the front line with Russian-backed separatists near the village of Zolote, in the eastern Luhansk region, on January 21, 2022. © Anatolii Stepanov / AFP

''Outside the scope of the Convention”

This time, the court declared that only money transfers could be considered support for suspected terrorist groups, under the terms of the international convention on the financing of terrorism.

This “does not include means used to commit acts of terrorism, including weapons or training camps,” the court ruled.

“Therefore, the alleged supply of weapons to various armed groups operating in Ukraine … does not fall within the material scope” of the convention, the ICJ said.

As a result, the ICJ, based in The Hague, Netherlands, rejected most of Ukraine's arguments. He only criticized Russia for not having taken “measures to investigate” possible violations of the convention for the suppression of the financing of terrorism.

The ICJ “rejects all other arguments presented by Ukraine,” it said in its ruling.

Ukraine was seeking compensation for attacks blamed on separatists, including the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, which killed 298 people.

Racial discrimination

In addition to blaming Moscow for supporting separatist rebels, kyiv stressed that Russia's treatment of the Tatar minority and Ukrainian speakers in occupied Crimea violated an international convention on racial discrimination.

Civilians evacuated from the city of Kherson, at the Dzhankoy train station, Crimea, on October 21, 2022. © AFP

In this regard, the ICJ concluded that Russia had not taken sufficient measures to allow education in Ukrainian.

Ukraine brought the case to the ICJ in 2017, alleging that Russia violated UN conventions on terrorist financing and racial discrimination.

kyiv is resorting to “blatant lies” against Russia, “even in this court,” Russian ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said during hearings in June.

Moscow is trying to “wipe” Ukraine “off the map,” replied the Ukrainian representative, Anton Korynevych.

The court rejected kyiv's request in 2017 to urgently order Russia to end its alleged support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, but ordered Moscow to guarantee the rights of Ukrainians and Tatars in Crimea.

The orders of the ICJ, created after World War II to resolve disputes between countries, are legally binding and final. However, the court has no means to enforce them.

The Court, for example, ordered Russia in March 2022 to suspend its offensive in Ukraine. This has not happened yet.

