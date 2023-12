Despite the decision, dictator Nicolás Maduro must continue with the referendum next Sunday (3) | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, the highest judicial body of the UN, announced this Friday (1st) its decision on the dispute over Essequibo, an oil-rich region currently administered by Guyana, which has been contested by Venezuela as part of its territory.

The decision comes after a request for a provisional measure filed by the Guyanese government to try to stop dictator Nicolás Maduro from holding a referendum, in which he will consult the population on the possibility of annexing the contested territory. The body, which did not mention the popular consultation to be held on the 3rd in its decision, defined that Venezuela must “refrain from any aggressive action against the border region of Essequibo”.

With this, the international court approved the request of Guyana, which has administered the region for decades, recognizing that the latest measures by Nicolás Maduro’s government can be considered a “threat” to the neighboring country. “The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela must refrain from any actions that could modify the situation that currently prevails”, established the body, citing Guyana’s management of the region.

Furthermore, the Hague Court stated that “both parties must refrain from any actions that could aggravate or extend the dispute or make it even more difficult to resolve.”

Venezuela has sought sovereignty over Essequibo for decades. The region is almost 160 thousand km2 long and is rich in oil and natural resources.

Despite the UN decision, the Venezuelan dictatorship has already stated that it will continue with the popular consultation next Sunday (3). This week, dictator Nicolás Maduro said that “rain, thunder or lightning”, he will hold the non-binding consultative referendum on the dispute.

Last month, the dictatorship’s representation reaffirmed, during a hearing held at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in the Netherlands, that it does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction over the dispute with Guyana and will continue the referendum to try to annex the area.