The highest judicial body of the United Nations, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), gave its verdict on the accusations filed by South Africa against Israel, in which it accused the country from committing genocide and called for precautionary measures to stop the offensive in Gaza.

(Read also: More than 60 Palestinian journalists imprisoned by Israel and in 'brutal' conditions)

In the ruling, the ICJ believes that Israel's offensive in Gaza violates the convention on genocide and orders measures in the territory of Gaza. It also considers that Gaza is extremely vulnerable and highlights the destruction of homes and schools, the fact that there is no access to water, food or medicine and the attack on vulnerable groups.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague, ordered Israel to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid and called to “ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any act” prohibited by the Genocide Convention.

(Also read: Hamas assures that it will abide by a ceasefire if ordered by the International Court of Justice)

The president of the highest judicial body of the United Nations began to read the first opinion on the urgent measures demanded by South Africa against Israel, which she accuses of “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

The ICJ ordered compliance with the measures and asked Israel to submit a report within a month.

(Also read: Israel launches harsh accusations against the WHO: it points to 'collusion' with Hamas in Gaza)

Specifically, the actions are: The State of Israel will take all measures to prevent the commission of genocide in Gaza; ensure that the military does not commit any acts of genocide; take all measures to punish public incitements to genocide; take immediate and effective measures to address the conditions adverse to life in the Gaza Strip; effective measures to preserve evidence of actions that impact the Genocide convention

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL