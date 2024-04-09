Nicaragua has taken Germany to the International Court of Justice over the war in Gaza. The federal government defended itself there on Tuesday – and took a position on arms exports to Israel.

AFrom the federal government's point of view, there was a lot that needed to be corrected in The Hague: bias, speculation and ignorance. It's about setting things straight and clearly rejecting the allegations made. Tania von Uslar-Gleichen announced it on Tuesday morning. She is the international law officer at the Federal Foreign Office and heads the delegation that defends Germany before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Nicaragua has initiated proceedings there regarding the war in the Gaza Strip. Unlike South Africa, the government led by the authoritarian ruler Daniel Ortega is not against Israel, but against Germany. She accuses the federal government of aiding and abetting the violation of the law by supporting Israel. Nicaragua is concerned with violations of international humanitarian law, the Palestinians' right to self-determination and genocide. It is the first case of its kind against a state that is not directly involved in a war.