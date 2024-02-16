The International Court of Justice (ICJ) recognized this Friday, February 16, the critical situation in Rafah, in southern Gaza, but rejected South Africa's request for urgent action to protect Palestinians threatened by an Israeli ground operation in that area. . However, he demanded that Israel implement “immediate and effective” the precautionary measures issued on January 26 to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The International Court of Justice does not consider it necessary to demand additional measures from Israel, as requested by South Africa, due to the situation in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the situation in Rafah requires the immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures indicated in the order issued on January 26, 2024. In that order, Israel was urged to take all possible measures to ensure that genocidal acts are not being committed in their offensive.

South Africa's request, filed on Tuesday, February 13, focused on Israel's military operations in Rafah, alleging that they violated interim orders issued by the ICJ last month in a case of alleged genocide. Israel, for its part, urged the ICJ to reject the request, arguing that South Africa's claims had no basis in fact or law and that there was no significant change in circumstances.

Israel's war in Gaza has had serious humanitarian consequences, with more than 28,000 Palestinians dead and the majority of the population displaced since October 7 last year. Rafah, in the south of the enclave and initially designated as a “safe zone” for civilians, has become a refuge for around 1.4 million people.

In its statement on Friday, the ICJ reminded Israel of its obligation to fully comply with the Genocide Convention and the order issued previously, ensuring the safety and protection of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The court, however, did not issue an order to end the military offensive that has severely affected the Palestinian enclave.

The offensive in Rafah worsens

US President Joe Biden revealed on Friday that he has held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the “ongoing hostage negotiations” and the “situation in Rafah.”

“I have had extensive conversations with the Prime Minister of Israel over the last few days, almost an hour at a time. And I have argued with him that I feel very strongly that there must be a temporary ceasefire to remove the hostages. I still have hope that that can be achieved,” Biden said in statements to the press at the White House.

Attention is focused on Rafah and Khan Younis, near the border with Egypt, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering in a large tent city.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the arrest of more than 20 suspects linked to the attack on October 7, while continuing their registration at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, also in the south of the Strip.

In a statement issued Friday, the IDF said special forces entered the Nasser hospital against Hamas, finding weapons inside and arresting numerous terrorism suspects. No additional details were provided about those detained or the nature of their involvement in the October attack.

Hundreds of athletes from 30 countries take part in the Run for Gaza in the Wadi Degla Protectorate in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday, February 16, 2024. The 5 kilometer marathon aims to show solidarity with the people of Gaza and provide aid urgent humanitarian AP – Amr Nabil

“The use of hospitals for terrorist purposes, the firing of mortars from civilian areas and the taking of hostages contravene international law,” said IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, according to the statement. The IDF indicated that its operation at the hospital would remain ongoing.

Before the operation at Nasser Hospital, Israeli forces ordered the evacuation of hundreds of civilians who were using the site as shelter. Videos shared by medical staff reveal widespread damage to hospital infrastructure.

Added to this are new statements about the offensive in Rafah: former Minister of Defense and Minister of the Israeli War Cabinet Benny Gantz once again emphasized this Friday that, if Hamas does not release the Israeli hostages it holds in Gaza, Israel will expand its war to Rafah, where 1.4 million Palestinian civilians live overcrowded.

In this regard, António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, condemned the Israeli military assault on the Khan Younis hospital and warned about the situation in Rafah.

“A total offensive against the city would be devastating for Palestinian civilians who are already on the verge of survival,” said the Portuguese this Friday, at the Security Conference in Munich.

Israel, a main point at the Munich Conference

Precisely, in Munich, world leaders sought to persuade Israel not to carry out a ground offensive in Rafah. Most key figures were present. Ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan participated, along with the president and the foreign minister of Israel, Isaac Herzog and Israel Katz, as well as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Israel faces pressure from its allies, including the US, UK, France, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, to avoid an offensive in Rafah. The possibility of returning to the International Court of Justice and a new UN Security Council resolution loom over Israel.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, February 16, 2024. AP – Wolfgang Rattay

For its part, Egypt has held talks with representatives of the US, Israel's main backer, and Qatar, where Hamas's political leadership is based, about a prolonged ceasefire, without making progress.

In addition, more discreet talks are being explored to form “a government of national consensus” between Hamas and Al-Fath. But mediators fear that the escalation of attacks between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon will make negotiations difficult.

The possibility of establishing an international security force in Gaza after a ceasefire has also been discussed, although Israel opposes this idea.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the public during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Friday, February 16, 2024. The 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) It is celebrated from February 16 to 18, 2024. AP – Matthias Schrader

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is leading the Western call for the recognition of a Palestinian state in the future. The United States has said it is reviewing the issue and Germany supports the British initiative.

PA leader Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview that the Palestinian Authority is “responsible” for the Gaza Strip and that it is prepared to “immediately” assume its functions in the enclave, as soon as Israeli “aggression” stops.

“We have been and continue to be responsible for Gaza, and we will continue to be so,” Abbas said in an interview with the Saudi newspaper 'Asharq al Awsat'.

With Reuters and AP