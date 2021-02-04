The International Court of Justice, the highest court in the United Nations for disputes between states, ruled that it does have jurisdiction in the lawsuit filed by Iran, to reverse the sanctions against the Persian country imposed by the previous US Administration. Washington said it was “disappointed” with the high court’s decision.

On February 3, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared itself competent to judge a complaint filed by Iran against the United States for the imposition of economic sanctions on Tehran after the Trump Administration abandoned the 2018 Nuclear Agreement.

The ICJ decided, by 15 votes to one, that it has jurisdiction to judge whether the measures against Tehran violate the Treaty of Friendship, Economic Relations and Consular Rights that both countries signed in 1955.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the ruling as “another legal victory for Iran” and assured that his country “has always fully respected international law. For his part, the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price said his government was disappointed by the decision.

“We are disappointed that the court did not accept our well-founded legal arguments that the case presented by Iran is outside the jurisdiction of the court,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

© Jacquelyn Martin / AFP

The high court rejected the objections of Washington, whose main argument is that the 1955 treaty only contemplates trade between the two countries and not the commercial relations of third parties with Tehran, for which they consider that the sanctions would be outside the scope of said treaty.

The court indicated that said objection could be presented during the development of the trial, noting that it was not strong enough to avoid the judicial process.

The withdrawal of the United States from the Nuclear Agreement, the beginning of the litigation in the ICJ

The litigation began after Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear pact with Iran signed in 2015 with the participation of Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany. With this agreement, inspections were limited to Iran’s atomic program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed on international companies that did business with the Persian country.

In May 2018, and under the presidency of Donald Trump, Washington unilaterally broke the treaty and resumed economic retaliation against Tehran, despite the fact that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran was complying with its commitments on the matter. nuclear.

Following this breach of the agreement and the re-imposition of sanctions, Iran took the matter to the UN high court. In October 2018, the ICJ ordered Washington to halt sanctions related to the export of basic goods, such as medical, food, agricultural products and equipment essential for the safety of civil flights.

Following the withdrawal of the pact by the US, Iran began in 2019 to gradually reduce its commitments to the rest of the signatory countries. Both nations are expected to present their arguments in writing shortly. However, the development of the trial could take several years.

With EFE and AP