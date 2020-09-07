Rs 3,250 crore fraud ICICI Bank and Videocon Group investor Arvind Gupta accused Chanda Kochhar of unfairly taking personal benefits in return for a loan of Rs 3250 crore to Videocon. Explain that Videocon Group got a loan of Rs 3,250 crore from ICICI Bank in 2012. This loan was a part of a total of 40 thousand crores which was taken by Videocon Group from 20 banks under the leadership of SBI. About 6 months after this loan was given, Venugopal Dhoot through his associate gave the ownership of Supreme Energy to Deepak Kochhar’s company very cheaply. Let’s know how this whole game went.

Chanda Kochhar’s husband started a company with Venugopal Dhoot Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak together with Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot formed a joint company in December 2008 under the name Nupower Renewables Private Limited (NRPL). In this company, Dhoot, his family members and close associates had about 50 per cent shares. The remaining 50 per cent was held by Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar, his father’s company Pacific Capital and Chanda Kochhar’s brother’s wife.

Dhoot resigns and transfers shares to Deepak Venugopal Dhoot resigned as director of NRPL company in January 2009, almost a year after the company was formed. After this, he transferred about 25 thousand shares to Deepak Kochhar for Rs 2.5 lakh. After this NRPL got a loan of 64 crores from Supreme Energy Private Limited, which was the company of Venugopal Dhoot.

Most of NRPL’s shares go to Venugopal’s company By the end of March 2010, most of the shares were transferred to Supreme Energy and Supreme Energy took control of most of the NRPL. After this, Deepak had only 5% shares of the company and about 94.99% shares were held by Supreme Energy. After this, the last step was left, which was completed after getting loan from ICICI.

Yunugopal benefited Deepak Kochhar in exchange for a loan of 3250 crores After almost 8 months, Supreme Energy gave all the holdings to its associate Mahesh Chandra Punglia. Two years after that, Punglia gave all his stake in Supreme Energy Company for only 9 lakh rupees from 29 September 2012 to 29 April 2013 to Deepak Kochhar’s Pinnacle Energy. Explain that in 2012 itself, Videocon Group was given a loan of Rs 3250 crore by ICICI.

Chanda Kochhar husband has been arrested by the ED in the ICICI-Videocon case, the husband of former bank managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar. These arrests have been made in the case of loan of about Rs 3250 crore. In such a situation, now people are trying to know what the whole matter is and how the entire scam has taken place. So let us tell you about this whole matter.