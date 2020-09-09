Allegations of benefits in lieu of loans Chanda Kochhar was alleged to have wrongly availed personal benefits in exchange for a loan of Rs 3250 crore to Videocon. Her husband Deepak Kochhar got this benefit. Explain that Videocon Group got a loan of Rs 3,250 crore from ICICI Bank in 2012. This loan was a part of a total of 40 thousand crores which was taken by Videocon Group from 20 banks under the leadership of SBI. About 6 months after this loan was given, Venugopal Dhoot through his associate gave the ownership of Supreme Energy to Deepak Kochhar’s company very cheaply. Let’s know how this whole game went.

Chanda Kochhar’s husband started a company with Venugopal Dhoot Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak together with Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot formed a joint company in December 2008 under the name Nupower Renewables Private Limited (NRPL). In this company, Dhoot, his family members and close associates had about 50 per cent shares. The remaining 50 per cent was held by Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar, his father’s company Pacific Capital and Chanda Kochhar’s brother’s wife.

Dhoot resigns and transfers shares to Deepak Venugopal Dhoot resigned as director of NRPL company in January 2009, almost a year after the company was formed. After this, he transferred about 25 thousand shares to Deepak Kochhar for Rs 2.5 lakh. After this NRPL got a loan of 64 crores from Supreme Energy Private Limited, which was the company of Venugopal Dhoot.

Most of NRPL’s shares go to Venugopal’s company By the end of March 2010, most of the shares were transferred to Supreme Energy and Supreme Energy took control of most of the NRPL. After this, Deepak had only 5% shares of the company and about 94.99% shares were held by Supreme Energy. After this, the last step was left, which was completed after getting loan from ICICI.

Yunugopal benefited Deepak Kochhar in exchange for a loan of 3250 crores After almost 8 months, Supreme Energy gave all the holdings to its associate Mahesh Chandra Punglia. Two years after that, Punglia gave all his stake in Supreme Energy Company for only 9 lakh rupees from 29 September 2012 to 29 April 2013 to Deepak Kochhar’s Pinnacle Energy. Explain that in 2012 itself, Videocon Group was given a loan of Rs 3250 crore by ICICI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently arrested Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar in a loan case involving ICICI Bank-Videocon. After investigating for more than a year and a half, the ED has made a major arrest in this case and the investigation is going on continuously. In the investigation, cleaning is being sought from Deepak Kochhar on some transactions. Now the question arises that after Kochhar’s arrest, whose next number? It can be expected that Gaz fell on Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot and then it may be that Chanda Kochhar also comes in. Venugopal played an important role in the transaction in this case.