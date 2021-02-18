Maixabel Lasa stood in front of a camera a couple of years ago in ‘ETA, the end of silence’, the seven-episode documentary series that Jon Sistiaga and Alfonso Cortés-Cavanillas directed for Movistar Plus. The widow of the former civilian governor of Gipuzkoa Juan Mari Jáuregui had a talk with Ibon Etxezarreta, a member of the ETA command who shot him twice in the back of the head on July 29, 2000 in Tolosa. ‘Zubiak’ (Bridges) was the title of the first chapter, which was presented that year at the San Sebastian Festival.

Lasa now becomes a fictional character and adopts the features of actress Blanca Portillo in a film that Icíar Bollaín has shot since February 8 in locations in Gipuzkoa and Álava. The film tells the story of the widow of the Basque politician assassinated by ETA, one of the first victims to agree to meet with her husband’s murderers in prison. The role of Etxezarreta is played by Luis Tosar, who has worked under Bollaín’s orders in ‘I give you my eyes’ (for which he won the Goya for best leading actor), ‘Flowers from another world’ and ‘Also the rain’.

The action of the film starts when Maixabel Lasa loses her husband, Juan María Jaúregui, assassinated by ETA. Eleven years later, she receives an unusual request: one of the murderers has asked to meet with her in the Nanclares de la Oca prison, in Álava, where he is serving a sentence after breaking his ties with the terrorist gang. Despite the doubts and the immense pain, the protagonist agrees to meet face to face with the people who ended in cold blood with the life of who had been her partner since she was sixteen. “Everyone deserves a second chance”, she says when asked about the reasons for sitting in front of her husband’s murderer.

«Maixabel Lasa has become a benchmark on the path that the Basque Country travels today towards coexistence. Her work as director of the Office for the Victims of Terrorism of the Basque Government is well known, but her personal involvement in the Restorative Encounters of 2011 is not so well known, ”says Icíar Bollaín. «There is something deeply human in what Maixabel does: to confront the murderers of her husband to let them know the pain suffered, to ask for answers to the questions that only they can answer, to hear them say that they deeply regret the pain caused and assess whether there is any sincerity in those words. They are three lives united one day by horror. Three paths that intersect. Each one will make a different trip to the same place: hope and repair, in a face-to-face encounter in which they go through anger, anguish, shame and fear, but also through euphoria, gratitude and for the hope of planting something minimally good within so much horror. And the director concludes: «I would like to tell this story of our recent past, with emotion, sincerity and, above all, a lot of respect for its protagonists».

Luis Tosar as ETA member Ibon Etxezarreta in ‘Maixabel’.

Written by the screenwriter Isa Campo (‘Entre dos aguas’) and Icíar Bollaín, ‘Maixabel’ has a cast headed by Blanca Portillo and Luis Tosar, who accompany María Cerezuela and Urko Olazabal. The film’s soundtrack is composed of Alberto Iglesias, winner of eleven Goyas and three times Oscar nominee, while Javier Agirre (Goya in 2017 for ‘Handia’) is the director of photography. Mikel Serrano is the art director and Alazne Ameztoy is responsible for the sound. ‘Maixabel’ is a production by Kowalski Films (Koldo Zuazua) and FeelGood (Juan Moreno and Guillermo Sempere). It has the participation of RTVE, EiTB and Movistar Plus and the help of the Ministry of Culture, the Basque Government, the Provincial Council of Gipuzkoa and the collaboration of the San Sebastián – Gipuzkoa Film Commission. The film will be distributed in Spain by Disney.