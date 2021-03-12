Icíar Bollaín (Madrid, 1967) films these days in locations in Álava and Gipuzkoa ‘Maixabel’. The film starts when Maixabel Lasa loses her husband, Juan María Jáuregui, assassinated by ETA. Eleven years later, she receives an unusual request: one of the murderers has asked to meet her in the Nanclares de la Oca prison. Blanca Portillo as the former director of the Office for the Victims of Terrorism of the Basque Government and Luis Tosar as the ETA member Ibon Etxezarreta star in a film that will be distributed in theaters by Disney.

– How do you know the figure of Maixabel Lasa? Because of Jon Sistiaga’s documentary?

–I knew her a lot before, in 2018. Koldo Zuazua and Juan Moreno, the producers, asked the screenwriter Isa Campo and me to tell her story. I had read at the time the interviews that Mónica Ceberio did for ‘El País’ with those who participated in the meetings, and I remember that they impressed me a lot. When Koldo and Juan asked us to do the Maixabel story, we came to know it.

– What do you think Maixabel Lasa expected to hear from her husband’s murderer?

-That’s more of a question for her … But basically what she told us is that she wanted to know what they knew about Juan Mari when they killed him. And he also wanted to let them know the pain they had caused him. And see if his regret was sincere.

Icíar Bollaín with Blanca Portillo, who plays Maixabel Lasa, on the set.

– What caught the attention of Maixabel when you met her? What character traits do you highlight?

– I thought she was a very warm and luminous woman, with very clear and very solid ideas, values ​​and principles. And that he expressed them without euphemisms, in a very open and forceful way.

– Are you aware that many people do not understand your attitude? Some see a kind of Christian component of inexplicable forgiveness that has destroyed your life …

– I understand that it is difficult, yes. But Maixabel does not talk so much about forgiving, but about giving a second chance, something in which he firmly believes. And he is capable of practicing it even with those who have destroyed his life. It takes a lot to imagine something like that, of course. But that’s how she is.

– Do you think you have obtained reparation and hope with your encounters?

– Again I think the question is more for her, that she lived them. What I understand from what she has transmitted to us in the different conversations is that yes, she felt better, liberated. And she has also told us a lot about how important it is for her, for coexistence, that these men do not get out of jail and are received as heroes, but that they come out repentant, rejecting violence. But not only she found reparation, also the others who participated in the meetings, such as Iñaki García Arrizabalaga, with whom we also spoke. He said that it did him a lot of good. And Esther Pascual, the mediator who prepared the meetings, also describes them as a very positive experience for both parties. It can be difficult to imagine and even understand them, but these encounters are framed in what is called Restorative Justice, and it is something that is practiced in places where there has been violence. They are encounters between victims and perpetrators. There are also impressive accounts of such encounters in other circumstances and in other places. But the idea is the same. The victim feels listened to and somehow repaired and the perpetrator faces the person he has harmed, listens to him and assumes the pain caused. There is a quote from Shakespeare that has to do with this: “Compassion (understood as feeling the pain of the other) is like the gentle rain that falls from above downwards; bless the one who gives it and the one who receives it.

Did you always think of Blanca Portillo for the title role? How was the relationship between the actress and Maixabel Lasa?

–I always do casting, but obviously Blanca was a great candidate from the beginning, since we wrote the script. Blanca has been soaked in everything related to this story and with ETA, and of course with Maixabel. The two stayed and met before filming began, during preparation.

–What did Luis Tosar tell you when he proposed to play an ETA member? How have you prepared your character?

– The script impressed him a lot and he told me that he knew it was a very delicate theme and character, but he did not doubt it. Luis has also done his research and has also met Ibon (Etxezarreta), whom he plays.

Luis Tosar gets into the skin of ETA Ibon Etxezarreta in ‘Maixabel’.

–The Basque conflict has been analyzed in recent times from the point of view of fiction and documentary. Has the time come to speak without fear and to analyze a historical period that many seem to want to forget?

-It has been almost fifty years of hatred and a lot of pain, I think there is much to tell, many voices to hear. It is one of the motivations of making this film, that it is not forgotten and above all, that it never be repeated. I see that young people, those in their twenties, hardly know what ETA has been. The victims cannot be forgotten. Not the horror of violence.

– Does the approach to this reality, still painful for many people, impose respect on you?

-Yes, it imposes a lot of respect on me, really. As you say there is a lot of pain and I would not like this to cause the slightest harm to anyone in any case. It is not that no one is better or worse for attending these meetings, I simply think it was good for those who lived them and I think they are worth telling. And also to know what these men told Maixabel, what they think of ETA and what they did, because it represents a huge delegitimization of violence.

– Will Maixabel be seen in theaters? How do you view the crisis in cinemas and the boom in platforms due to the pandemic?

– Yes, ‘Maixabel’ will be seen in theaters. The pandemic has confirmed a trend that already existed, that of watching the cinema at home, but I hope that theaters will endure the pull and the two will continue to coexist for many more years.