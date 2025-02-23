02/22/2025



Updated 02/23/2025 at 08: 23h.





Itziar Aragón has proven to be one of those women who, if something seems unfair, say it. Throughout the last years Emilio Aragón’s daughter has proven to be much more than that. It has become a successful businesswoman and also has a hole in social networks, where it shows its reality as it is and claims whenever profiles like yours canthose of women whose life is not perfect, their house does not have a perfectly neat and careful decoration and although sometimes they are made makeup and perfectly fixed on other occasions they are recorded with sport clothes and the washed face.

And that, although for many of his followers it can be something very positive, for some brands he may not have this connotation, and it is something that Ichi, as friends call him, has not wanted to miss. On the contrary, he dedicated an entire post in December in which he explained clearly: «This is me, but I am also, the second, the third, fourth, fifth and sixth (it says in reference to a Carousel of photos in which she herself comes out at different times) … Today I wanted to tell you all that although most of the days we do not reach everything, we reach the important thing. Networks have wonderful things and others not so much, I know that you like as I am already like as I am, I would not change it for anything, simply There are times that I would like to work with brands that I love And that because I am more aesthetic when communicating or showing things I am not the one selected for that reason, I would love to encourage all those brands to include “more real” profiles in their strategies, because there is a place for all, for those who make beautiful content and for profiles such as mine. Because the reality is that a profile like mine I think it represents many of us, One day we can be impressive and others not so much and nothing happensHe explained.

And it is not an isolated reflection, shortly after launching this text with a video, in which in a very careful way it showed us a skin care routine with brand products created by Hailey Biever, Rhode. It is an ‘invented collaboration’ as she explains, and in the text that accompanies the images tells the brienfing that she has followed to create it, which come to be the annotations that any mark gives to an influencer to reach an agreement About how to show the product integrated into its content.

Nor has it been there, after demonstrating that it is very capable of creating content at the height of the most demanding brand, it has embarked on a project that has not yet announced, because it is still very incipient. But ABC has had access to some data and we can confirm that it is something that she had never done before, which is related to the world of cosmetics and beauty and that he will not embark on the adventure alone. He will do it with a friend and companion influencer, the two have been working on it for months and they did it official, legalizing it on November 26, registering the company in the Mercantile Registry. According to official data, the company’s social objective is “wholesale trade of products from perfumery and cosmetics », and the name they have decided to give is Likha Beauty SL.









His Business Companion is Ira González, known in networks like Ira Paperlight, They met in the workplace and have many things in common, although very different profiles. The two are mothers and show their day to day in networks, not only their motherhood, also their concerns, their labor achievements, part of their relationships and friendship, in short, a part of their lives. However, its accounts and their way of showing the content are very different, while Icíar is more spontaneous and shows a more raw reality, it has a more edited feed and its content takes care of the aesthetic part much more.

For Emilio Aragón’s daughter, this is not his first time in the business world. Years ago he set up a marketing agency and after the pandemic a bakery that already has five stores distributed by Madrid and also has With her husband the pizzerias chain Grosso Napoletano which invoiced in 2023 more than forty million euros. In addition, at other times in his life, he collaborated with firms such as the already extinct Name the brand of María Pombo.

It will not be the one that has the most ‘to the house of the world or the one that always comes out of blank in the photos, but it cannot be said of it that it is not a Women’s restless, intelligent, entrepreneur and wanting to face new challenges and to conquer those who others are not making it easy.