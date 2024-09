PQube has revealed the Western release date for I*CHU: Chibi Editionan otome visual novel with rhythm game style elements. The game will be available in Europe starting from next October 3rd exclusively on Nintendo Switchand we will be able to purchase it in both physical and digital editions.

Let’s enjoy together a new trailer dedicated to the game. Enjoy!

I*CHU: Chibi Edition – Trailer

Source: PQube away Gematsu