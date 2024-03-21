PQube has announced that it will publish in the West I*CHU: Chibi Editionrhythm game developed by OperaHouse. The title will be available on Nintendo Switch, but at the moment a possible launch window has not yet been revealed. Despite that some retailers like Amazon mark its release for September 26thbut at the moment there is no official information yet.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

I*CHU: Chibi Edition – Announcement Trailer

Source: PQube Street Gematsu