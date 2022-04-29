Madrid. Paleontologists present in Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology Fossil assemblages representing three new ichthyosaurs which could be among the largest animals to have ever lived.

Unearthed in the Swiss Alps between 1976 and 1990, the discovery includes the largest ichthyosaur tooth ever found. The width of the root is twice as large as that of any known aquatic reptile, since the previous largest belonged to a 15-meter-long specimen.

Other incomplete skeletal remains include Europe’s largest truncal vertebrae, showing that another ichthyosaur rivals the largest marine reptile fossil known today, the Shastasaurus sikkaniensis, 21 meters long, from British Columbia, Canada.

Heinz Furrer, co-author of this study, was part of an investigation that recovered the fossils during geological mapping in the Kössen Formation of the Alps. More than 200 million years earlier, rock layers still covered the seafloor. However, with the folding of the mountains, they had ended up at 2,800 meters.

Furrer, now retired from the Paleontological Institute and Museum of the University of Zurich, said in a statement that he was delighted to have discovered “the longest ichthyosaur in the world; with the thickest tooth found to date and the largest trunk vertebra found in Europe”.

P. Martin Sandler, lead author of the study and a fellow at the University of Bonn, Germany, hopes that “perhaps there are more remains of the gigantic sea creatures hidden under the glaciers. Bigger is always better. There are clear selective advantages to large body size. Life will go there if it can. There were only three groups of animals that had masses greater than 10-20 metric tons: the long-necked dinosaurs (sauropods); the whales and the giant ichthyosaurs of the Triassic”.

These monstrous 80-ton reptiles patrolled the Panthalassa, the world ocean that surrounded the supercontinent Pangaea during the late Triassic, about 205 million years ago.