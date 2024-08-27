Chichen Itza, Mexico’s most visited archaeological site, which in 2023 recorded an influx of 2.3 million visitors, has new competition: the Ichkabal archaeological site, known as Mesoamerican Egypt for the grandeur of its structures, has three pyramids larger than the Temple of Kukulcán at Chichen Itza. With an area of ​​30 square kilometers and buildings that are over 40 meters high, it is one of the largest archaeological sites still standing and one of the oldest vestiges of Mayan culture. Ichkabal will open to the general public starting in September and hopes to become one of the most visited archaeological sites in the country.

A giant in Mayan history

The archaeological site is 58 kilometers southwest of the Magical Town of Bacalar, one of the most important tourist destinations in the region. Ichkabal, whose name means “among lowlands” in Mayan, remained hidden under the dense vegetation of the jungle until it was discovered in 1995. The Spanish archaeologist Enrique Nalda was one of the main researchers of the area until his death in 2010. Today, other experts who followed in his footsteps have worked intensively on its restoration, unearthing monumental structures that rival in size and complexity those of Chichén Itzá and Uxmal, two of the most emblematic sites in the region.

The type and layout of its buildings suggest that it was occupied from the Late Preclassic (400 BC to AD 200) and was inhabited until about AD 1500, although most of the monumental architecture dates from between 350 BC and 50 BC. Their study has revealed that this city played a crucial role in the early development of Mayan civilization. Ichkabal stands out for its imposing buildings, and for a main plaza that stretches for 300 meters. This site, which was an important political and cultural center at its peak, houses temples, pyramids and advanced hydraulic systems, such as a recently discovered cistern used to store water and corn.

The structures in the area are large and attractive, but they have lost their façade. According to Diego Prieto, director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), “it was not taken by contemporaries, it was taken by the same people who inhabited the city; this will undoubtedly be the defining characteristic of the city.”

Alan Maciel Vallejo, a researcher at the INAH state center, estimates that Ichkabal will attract a large number of visitors from its first year of opening, especially due to its connection to the Mayan Train and its proximity to Mahahual, a popular cruise port. “When the ships arrive in Mahahual, they generally take tourists to two archaeological zones: Chacchoben and Kohunlich. So, Ichkabal, which is closer than Kohunlich, could have a larger capacity due to its proximity to Mahahual,” he explained.

The Mayan Train and the revitalization of cultural heritage

The opening of Ichkabal is tentatively scheduled for September 14, in the framework of the national holidays in Mexico and in parallel with other openings in the region, such as the Hotel Tren Maya Palenque, Chiapas; the Jaguar Park, in Tulum and the Quintana Roo Park, in Chetumal. With this, the new archaeological zone seeks to become a pillar of archaeological tourism and a window to the beginnings of the ancient Mayan civilization.

The opening of Ichkabal is linked to the Maya Train project, which will connect this archaeological zone with other important sites in the region, such as Kinichna, Kohunlich and Dzibanché. The rescue and restoration of 27 Mayan archaeological sites is the responsibility of the Program for the Improvement of Archaeological Zones (Promeza), an initiative of the Government of Mexico implemented by the federal Ministry of Culture, through the INAH, and in collaboration with the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism, the Ministry of National Defense and the consortia participating in the construction of the Maya Train.

