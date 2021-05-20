bleach continues and will continue to be a reference for anime for many years, and although it has been several years since the animated version went off the air, fans remember it fondly.

Ichigo Kurosaki often inspires many of the cosplays that we find online, but from time to time a daring person decides to give a twist to the classic outfit to make it unique.

On this occasion, a fan of bleach decided to apply the rule 63 and become this character, of course, by designing a modified outfit that you must see.

Ichigo Kurosaki in a peculiar version of Bleach

The cosplayer miyu_ameya often features interesting versions of various characters from anime, and this time we were not disappointed.

To become Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach, adapted the character’s characteristic clothing and made a few modifications to it that you can see below.

The main change is in the upper part, since it presents a wider opening that shows off a neckline.

The orange hair ends up giving us the basic features of the character, but to make a much bigger reference miyu_ameya it also included a mask.

This character of bleach does not have a great complexity when it comes to copying its human appearance, so the cosplayer he was able to finish his outfit in one night with a very acceptable result.

This female version of Ichigo Kurosaki he faithfully complies with reproducing the basic aspects of his appearance, and his followers were very satisfied with the result.

Miyu_ameya has several cosplays inspired by different anime characters and even video game, so he surely has your favorites in his repertoire.

If you want to keep track of this cosplayer, you can do it from your official Instagram account.

Even if bleach It has been off the screen for a while, we are sure that it still has many fans in the world and I hope one day we will see its protagonists again.

