Kabukicho it is one of the wildest neighborhoods in the whole of Japan. It is populated by an underworld fauna devoted solely to violence, excesses and a series of perversions only here can they be realized. In Ichi the Killer, Kabukicho is no man’s land, an urban jungle and a place forgotten by the institutions in the hands of the Yakuza. The guarantor of this very subtle social balance is the Yakuza Mansion. An apartment building surrounded almost exclusively by “love hotels”, inhabited almost exclusively by criminals belonging to different gangs, a neutral territory where the use of firearms is prohibited it is necessary to regulate a totally unregulated neighborhood.

Against this backdrop of violence, abuse, murder, excess and perversion, the genius of Yamamoto tells the story of three characters, one more bizarre than the other, also an integral part of this sick and corrupt system, victims and perpetrators at the same time, each shaped in a different way by the street. The red thread that unites them is a limitless violence, the blood that tries to fill the gaps of its past. Brilliant, unexpected and exciting. Ichi the Killer is published in Italy by Planet Manga, this is the brand new reissue of 2022.

Original title: Koroshiya Ichi 殺 し 屋 1

English title: Ichi the Killer

Japanese release: June 5, 1998

Italian release: June 30, 2022

Number of volumes: 10

Publishing house: Panini (Planet Manga)

Genre: thriller, action, psychological

Drawings: Hideo Yamamoto

History: Hideo Yamamoto

Format: Paperback with dust jacket

Number of pages: 216 We reviewed Ichi the Killer through a press volume provided to us by Panini Comics.

The Kabukicho district

You immediately enter the heart of events. Jii-sanan old gentleman unknown to most people in the world, organizes the murder of Yoshio Anjo, one of the most feared leaders in all of the Yakuza, famous for his bloodthirsty methods. To do this he relies on Ichia young martial arts boy with a mind tangled in trauma, crybaby and cowardly but capable of become a real fury when cornered. The murder of Anjo will be a crucial event to send the Yakuza Mansion into chaos, the silent pact that guaranteed the peace of the gangs is broken and KakiharaAnjo’s right hand man will start a manhunt to find the killer who tore his boss to pieces.

At the center of this story are depicted in detail the depraved minds of these three characters, their experience, their inner world that often takes over the outside and the almost physiological need to alienate themselves in this small world crazy enough to bear them. Ichi often loses a sense of realityconfuses past and present, has gigantic and sudden memory lapses and his killing spree is skillfully manipulated by Jii-san.

Jii-san, on the other hand, is a manipulator, intelligent and shrewd, he works only and exclusively for himself and in some way represents the true criminal anarchy. His plan is immediately to wreak havoc and havoc and, with a deadly weapon like Ichi in his hands, he will blast Kabukicho into chaos. Kakihara instead he is different from the others, he does not seem to crave neither power nor money, the piercings and his slit mouth reminiscent of the Joker from Batman immediately present an individual who has developed a very particular relationship with pain. Kakihara is a torturer of excellence, pain for him is pure ecstasy, both when it is he who inflicts it, but above all when he suffers it; in this particular case Kakihara gets so excited that he becomes almost superhuman, and in that state his violence really seems to have no limits.

The ultraviolence of Yamamoto

Hideo Yamamoto is a decadent genius from Japan’s post-war period. His comics always paint small glimpses of the human soul and in particular in those parts that are usually censored and hidden at all levels. He shows the intimate realities of characters with extreme livesjust think also of Homunculus, in which the protagonist is a homeless man who undergoes an illegal experiment with which he obtains very special skills. However in Ichi the killer Yamamoto surpasses itself, and exceeds the expectations of any reader. Yamamoto knows the grotesque, and he knows very well the connection the grotesque has with empathy when presented to an audience. In the total excess of the forms and actions of the characters, an inner dialogue is always established between the reader and the character who becomes naked, showing himself, despite the perversions, a human being in all respects, capable of loving, hating and being moved. And this is exactly what a writer who knows how to manage the grotesque does, because grotesque is not only an excess or a deviation of the form, but also consists in the psychological atmosphere of normality and plausibility within the same narrative context. The grotesque is grotesque not when it exceeds the forms, but when, despite the excess, it is treated as normality.

The reader is thus led to experience those violence with the characters without ever condemning them, violence becomes the very ecosystem in which they live and the moral division between bad and good becomes absolutely irrelevant. With this skilful masterstroke we can therefore allow ourselves to show the excess of violence itself, indeed, the excess of the excess. Everything is violence, every look, every expression of pleasure, any action, any speech, even love and relationships are heavily affected..

Genius of portraits and expressions

Yamamoto also emerges as a designer. First of all, leafing through the pages, you immediately notice how he is a complete designer, very skilled in managing the movement of bodies, anatomically very exact and also static urban landscapes. Paneling is regular, obviously based on the Japanese standard. The reading suggested by the organization of the cartoons is clear and simple.

However, if we are to find the excellence of its design, as well as some truly wonderful cityscapes, Yamamoto is a genius of portraits, faces and above all facial expressions. His inspiration is unleashed when there is to draw intense and emotional close-ups, the expressions that can be represented as arrows in his bow seem endless and there is not one in the conventional sense. The faces deformed by pleasure, by pain, shaken by the most hidden thoughts, emerge strongly and create a truly unique emotional atmosphere. First of all the characters, to whom Yamamoto gives a lot of space, is obviously Kakihara. Her scarred face, her eyes that roll back when she tortures people, her unconditional love for violence, make it a character capable of punching the paperthanks also to a diesgno that elevates this detestable and depraved character.

Another important aspect is the very clever game of censorshipI see / do not see that it uses in the climaxes of violence. Yamamoto is not an author who does not show, on the contrary, but he decides when to do it and whether to do it. The shots cut the dismembered bodies by making one understand, the silhouettes show everything without showing the colors and the chiaroscuro and the pain sneaks into the body even when it is not shown.

The new edition

The manga, published in Japan in ’98, arrived in Italy in July 2015 under the great signature of Planet Manga (Panini). Volume is a paperback with satin dust jacket. The dust jacket was made very similar to the original edition, complete with kanji and an identical color palette. Under the dust jacket instead we have one very minimal graphics with title and author on a black background splattered with blood.

The volume is excellent, perhaps a little overpriced considering that identical editions cost one / two euros less than with other publishing houses. However, I would like to say that in the face of such a giant like Yamamoto, price considerations are totally useless. Ichi the killer remains a brilliant and unrepeatable manga regardless, the son of one of the craziest and bravest mangaka of the entire Rising Suncapable of displaying bottomless horrors, wholly human horrors. Despite the themes, his story remains of incomparable elegance, with introspective peaks that we have seen very well developed even in Hikari man And Homunculus.

Who do we recommend Ichi the Killer to?

To anyone who wants a trip into the madness of the most heinous crime. Ichi the killer crushes you like a boulder, enters your head and does not allow you to catch your breath. The twists, the emotional tension, the introspection make it a unique masterpiece. His ability to show infinite horror through a palpable, vivid rawness, without the need to resort to the supernatural. Using the flesh, the bodies and the blood contained therein, he paints filthy scenarios that almost seem to come from other worlds. For those who love raw and unfiltered content, for those who are fascinated by the dark side of humanity and are looking for a reading that deeply marks it.

Original and raw

An incredible compartment of characters

A reading that has a profound effect Perhaps not too suitable for weak stomachs