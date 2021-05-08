W.A few days before her 21st birthday on May 9, 1942, Sophie Scholl goes to Munich in high spirits, and hundreds of thousands of followers are there live on the Internet. Or as good as live, after all, it is actually May 2021, which, however, for the history and fiction editors of the SWR and BR, for the advisory historians and the production team of the Instagram channel, which is currently hyped “@Ichbinsophiescholl” Schnuppe seems like anything that sounds like a “history book”, “historical distance” and “absolute loyalty to the source”, that is to say, as dusty and unsexy as possible. In the past few days of May, “Sophie Scholl’s” fictional Instagram appearance as a lively blogger from 1942 exceeded the 500,000 follower mark.

For ten months, until February 18, 2022, i.e. until the memory of the arrest of the young woman and her brother Hans on February 18, 1943 by the Gestapo (followed by the arrests of Willi Graf, Christoph Probst, Alexander Schmorell and other members of the Resistance Movement), new “emotional and radically subjective” material by and with Luna Wedler, who plays Sophie Scholl on “@ichbinsophiescholl”, will be published daily – in real-time fiction. For example, if “Sophie” decides to skip the lecture at eleven o’clock and go to the lake, you will be able to find her post on Instagram at eleven o’clock on the same day. The jubilation in the participating ARD stations could hardly be greater: This “digital lighthouse project (…) underpins the claim that public service programming works and will assert itself beyond linear playback channels”. Right to exist, educational mission, future mission, everything fulfilled. Or not? When it comes to teaching history, the key is how. On fact-based representation. Which leaves something to be desired here in many respects.

“Lifehacks” and weekly summaries

The emotion-oriented time history project “@ichbinsophiescholl” fits like a fist on the blue eye into the implementation of the ARD’s digital strategy, which is gaining momentum. The process: “Scripted and staged moving images are combined with original historical elements, whether photos, news reports or propaganda material.” In other words, Sophie Scholl is not included everywhere that says “#ichbinsophiescholl”. The orientation was based on written testimonials from the Munich student and resistance fighter of the “White Rose”. Birthday parties, doubts spoken into the camera about the connection with his fiancé Fritz, political thoughts can be translated fictitiously.

But even with so-called “life hacks” and weekly summaries, the material is stuck. Even if the concept of authenticity is taken generously: Is it correct to underlay Sophie’s first discovery of the city of Munich without commentary with external recordings, such as newsreel recordings that are hardly politically and dramatically “neutral” at this time and can be used as illustrations without comment? The moving images in the channel’s Insta story probably come from many sources, the material in the feed cannot yet be assessed. Director Tom Lass, who is responsible for the implementation together with social media editor-in-chief Suli Kurban, commented on his concept of authenticity in an interview with Welle BR2. Question: What about days when there is no tradition to fall back on? Must be posted; then just invented. The fact that there is free dramatization here can certainly be regarded as problematic.

Is the project still useful? Is the experiential pedagogical approach to historical perception, which indulges in just as much authenticity as is conducive to its conveying intention, anything at all? Using an extreme example, Karl Kraus in the 1921 essay “Reklamefahrten zur Hölle” in Der Fackel took the intention of imitation ad absurdum. Impaled, you can see an advertisement in the Basler Nachrichten that offered tours of the battlefields to Verdun a few years after the First World War. What angered him, above all, was the connection between commerce and disrespect for the dead.

Even if “@ichbinsophiescholl” is to be rated much more harmless, the point remains. It is not about an appropriate, serious historical appreciation of Sophie Scholl and the group, nor about the intention of bridging the historical distance for young people. Instagram – as the makers emphasize – is meanwhile also the “world stage of activism”. As an activist, Sophie Scholl has relevance and is a role model for “fighting against racism, climate catastrophe and for more equality”. Sophie Scholl, the well-known heroine story as a story of identification, and a minimum goal of mediation. Social media is the magic word. Followers are even more important than content. The opening video had 1.7 million views. Mission accomplished – the only question is, for whom.