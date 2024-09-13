The brand ICH-X Of DR presents the new K3 off-road vehicle. This is the second model that joins the well-known K2 and is characterised by its generous dimensions, the square shapesthe 5 seats and an engine 2.0 turbo petrol.

The ICH-X K3, derived from the Chinese Jetour Traveller of the Chery group, measures 4.78 metres in length, 2.00 metres in width and 1.80 metres in height, with a generous wheelbase of 2.80 metres. The design of the K3 It is characterised by decidedly square shapes.

The bodywork is made of 75% high strength steel and uses welding and brazing laser automated to ensure greater robustness, particularly useful on dirt roads.

The cabin of the ICH-X K3 offers luxurious finishes and a 15.6″ central screen. It is equipped with numerous driving assistants, including forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping and lane change assist, adaptive cruise controlside collision warning, door opening warning and automatic parking.

ICH-X K3 engine, 4×4 features

Under the hood, the ICH-X K3 off-road vehicle is equipped with an engine 2.0 turbo petrol 245 HPpaired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. For off-road driving, it is equipped with the BorgWarner XWD Intelligent All-Wheel Drivewhich allows automatic switching from 2WD to 4WD and includes the Differential lock to face difficult conditions.

Furthermore, the K3 has a ground clearance of 22 cm and angles of attack and departure of 20th and 30thwhich further improve its off-road performance.

Price, how much does the K3 off-road vehicle cost

The list price of the ICH-X K3 is set at 48,500 euros. The new model, which joins the K2 in the range, debuted on the Italian market on the occasion of the Turin Motor Show.

ICH-X K2 Complete Off-Road and Snow Test Off-Road

