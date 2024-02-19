The new off-road vehicle ICH-X K2 of the DR brand (distributed by the Sportequipe network) comes from China but is customized for European tastes (with the relevant approvals) and aims to revolutionize the world of off road by joining the Sportequipe 8 Hybrid Plug-in which is inspired by Land Rover Range Rover Sport. The “launch” took place at MIMO of Milan, in June 2022, by the DR founded by Massimo De Risioformer racing driver from Molise.
ICH-X K2 features
ICH-X is the new brand of DR Automobiles dedicated to the truth off road. The first model is the K2 (reference to the mountain) which derives precisely from BAIC BJ40 (note the references to the first Land Cruisers) produced since 2013, with short (96.5”) and long (BJ40L, 107.5”) wheelbase produced in China and Algeria, and now also in Italy.
The 2019 restyling also gave it a da 217 HP and a couple of 320 Nm.
Price, how much does the K2 off-road vehicle cost
The Italian K2 starts from 54,500 eurosin the variant only 2.0 diesel with 162 HP and 380 Nm, with eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and reduced, electronically lockable differentials, double wishbone front suspension (IFS) and rigid rear suspension. If you want to customize the car you can choose between different colors wrapping with 2,500 euros more.
Furthermore, slopes can be overcome by 60% with minimum ground clearance of 220 mm and a wading depth of 500 mm, standard equipment with 20″ rims with size tyres 285/50removable roof, leather-lined interior with heated front seats, 12.3″ infotainment and Hill Descent Control.
The maximum speed is 160 km/h, while the declared consumption is equal to 10.3 l/100 kmwith CO2 emissions equal to 272 g/km. The towable weight is 1,500 kg.
Technical characteristics ICH-X K2
|Length
|4,645 mm
|Length
|1,925 mm
|Height
|1,871 mm
|Step
|2,745 mm
|Trunk
|532-965 dm3
|Front/Rear carriageway
|1,610mm / 1,610mm
|Weight
|2,180 kg
|Uphill slope
|60%
|Angle of attack
|37°
|Exit angle
|31st
|Back corner
|23rd
|Height from the ground
|220 mm
|Ford depth
|500 mm
|Motor
|1,968 cc turbo
|Power
|119 kW (162 HP) at 4,000 rpm
|Couple
|380 Nm at 2,600 rpm
|Diet
|Common Rail Diesel
|Reservoir
|75 l
|Anti-pollution class
|Euro 6d
|Max. speed
|160 km/h
|Traction
|Rear + 4×4 with central reduction gear
can be engaged electronically + reduced gears
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Differential
|Ant. and post. 100% mechanical electronic locking
|Autonomy
|80 km in electric
1,000 km in hybrid mode
|Consumption
|10.3 l/100 km in the mixed cycle
|CO2 emissions
|272 g/km
|Front suspension
|Double overlapping triangle with
coil springs
|Rear suspensions.
|Rigid bridge connected to the frame with
longitudinal arms – coil springs
|Front brakes / Post.
|Ventilated disc / disc
|Tyres
|285/50 R20
Chinese off-road vehicles “clones”?
Present for over a decade on eastern markets, the so-called first ones also land in Italy 4WD-Low Chineseclones or me-too [anch’io]; essentially “photocopy products” of the big Western brands. The most copied are precisely Land Cruiser, Mercedes G and this Wrangler, not to mention the numerous pick-ups inspired by the well-known “Japanese”, themselves almost all the same. In short, you can't change a horse that wins!
DR, from China with Italian quality
But the “past” can and will evolve. Accomplice “Silk Road”the New World Order, and the… DR Automobiles Groupewith its assembly plant in Isernia scrub (IS), but also present in France, Spain and Bulgaria.
The models have been assembled in Italy since 2006 DR (high range) ed EVO (economical) with bimodal engines (petrol+LPG), which will soon have to evolve into new ones electric hybrids. The turning point in the high-end market occurred in 2020 with i SUV DR 5.0/DR3/F35 until the DR 6.0 (all restyled versions of the Chinese Chery Tiggo).
Its history comes from “far away”, and is also very common to all Japanese brands. Its ancestor is the 4×4 BEIJING BJ212 from 1974 produced by Beijing Automobile Works (BAW, founded in 1953), which becomes part of the state-owned automotive group of Beijing (Beijing, in Chinese) BAIC Group since 1988. Their “imitations” are also justified by long collaborations, since the beginning with the Russian GAZbut then with the Americans GM, AMC, Chryslerup to Daimler of which BAIC holds 5% of the capital.
The West was a bit duped by the enormous potential of the Chinese market by investing heavily, and with little return; indeed, now in difficulty due to the change of direction towards electric, immediately supported by Chinese engineers. Many Western (like Walter de Silva) and Italian designers have given a strong hand to make the look of these imitative vehicles very interesting.
Photo DR ICH-X K2
