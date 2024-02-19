The new off-road vehicle ICH-X K2 of the DR brand (distributed by the Sportequipe network) comes from China but is customized for European tastes (with the relevant approvals) and aims to revolutionize the world of off road by joining the Sportequipe 8 Hybrid Plug-in which is inspired by Land Rover Range Rover Sport. The “launch” took place at MIMO of Milan, in June 2022, by the DR founded by Massimo De Risioformer racing driver from Molise.

Complete test of the ICH-X K2 off-road and in the snow

ICH-X K2 features

ICH-X is the new brand of DR Automobiles dedicated to the truth off road. The first model is the K2 (reference to the mountain) which derives precisely from BAIC BJ40 (note the references to the first Land Cruisers) produced since 2013, with short (96.5”) and long (BJ40L, 107.5”) wheelbase produced in China and Algeria, and now also in Italy.

The 2019 restyling also gave it a da 217 HP and a couple of 320 Nm.

Price, how much does the K2 off-road vehicle cost

The Italian K2 starts from 54,500 eurosin the variant only 2.0 diesel with 162 HP and 380 Nm, with eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and reduced, electronically lockable differentials, double wishbone front suspension (IFS) and rigid rear suspension. If you want to customize the car you can choose between different colors wrapping with 2,500 euros more.

ICH-X K2 rear 3/4

Furthermore, slopes can be overcome by 60% with minimum ground clearance of 220 mm and a wading depth of 500 mm, standard equipment with 20″ rims with size tyres 285/50removable roof, leather-lined interior with heated front seats, 12.3″ infotainment and Hill Descent Control.

The maximum speed is 160 km/h, while the declared consumption is equal to 10.3 l/100 kmwith CO2 emissions equal to 272 g/km. The towable weight is 1,500 kg.

Technical characteristics ICH-X K2

Length 4,645 mm Length 1,925 mm Height 1,871 mm Step 2,745 mm Trunk 532-965 dm3 Front/Rear carriageway 1,610mm / 1,610mm Weight 2,180 kg Uphill slope 60% Angle of attack 37° Exit angle 31st Back corner 23rd Height from the ground 220 mm Ford depth 500 mm Motor 1,968 cc turbo Power 119 kW (162 HP) at 4,000 rpm Couple 380 Nm at 2,600 rpm Diet Common Rail Diesel Reservoir 75 l Anti-pollution class Euro 6d Max. speed 160 km/h Traction Rear + 4×4 with central reduction gear

can be engaged electronically + reduced gears Transmission 8-speed automatic Differential Ant. and post. 100% mechanical electronic locking Autonomy 80 km in electric

1,000 km in hybrid mode Consumption 10.3 l/100 km in the mixed cycle CO2 emissions 272 g/km Front suspension Double overlapping triangle with

coil springs Rear suspensions. Rigid bridge connected to the frame with

longitudinal arms – coil springs Front brakes / Post. Ventilated disc / disc Tyres 285/50 R20 Technical characteristics of the ICH-X K2 off-road vehicle

Chinese off-road vehicles “clones”?

Present for over a decade on eastern markets, the so-called first ones also land in Italy 4WD-Low Chineseclones or me-too [anch’io]; essentially “photocopy products” of the big Western brands. The most copied are precisely Land Cruiser, Mercedes G and this Wrangler, not to mention the numerous pick-ups inspired by the well-known “Japanese”, themselves almost all the same. In short, you can't change a horse that wins!

Beijing BJ212 from 1974

DR, from China with Italian quality

But the “past” can and will evolve. Accomplice “Silk Road”the New World Order, and the… DR Automobiles Groupewith its assembly plant in Isernia scrub (IS), but also present in France, Spain and Bulgaria.

The models have been assembled in Italy since 2006 DR (high range) ed EVO (economical) with bimodal engines (petrol+LPG), which will soon have to evolve into new ones electric hybrids. The turning point in the high-end market occurred in 2020 with i SUV DR 5.0/DR3/F35 until the DR 6.0 (all restyled versions of the Chinese Chery Tiggo).

DR Sportequipe 8 Hybrid Plug-in

Its history comes from “far away”, and is also very common to all Japanese brands. Its ancestor is the 4×4 BEIJING BJ212 from 1974 produced by Beijing Automobile Works (BAW, founded in 1953), which becomes part of the state-owned automotive group of Beijing (Beijing, in Chinese) BAIC Group since 1988. Their “imitations” are also justified by long collaborations, since the beginning with the Russian GAZbut then with the Americans GM, AMC, Chryslerup to Daimler of which BAIC holds 5% of the capital.

DR 6.0 SUV

The West was a bit duped by the enormous potential of the Chinese market by investing heavily, and with little return; indeed, now in difficulty due to the change of direction towards electric, immediately supported by Chinese engineers. Many Western (like Walter de Silva) and Italian designers have given a strong hand to make the look of these imitative vehicles very interesting.

