Miquel Iceta, during the government control session last Wednesday in Congress. Chema Moya / EFE

The Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, 60, has been vaccinated this Friday against covid-19 at the Sanllehy primary care center in Barcelona. Government sources confirm that Iceta, who has received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, is the first member of the Council of Ministers to be vaccinated. The minister and first secretary of the PSC received the summons from the Catalan Health Service on Tuesday to go to be vaccinated, following the protocols established by the health authorities.

Iceta thanked the “work and commitment” of health workers and scientists in a message on social networks. “Vaccines are safe and effective and together we will end covid 19,” he remarked on his Twitter account, where he accompanied his message with the label #Yomevacuno.

Iceta’s vaccination responds to the strategy being developed by the Generalitat of Catalonia. The Ministry of Health has resumed this week vaccination with the doses of AstraZeneca after the precautionary suspension due to the cases of thrombosis that were detected. The 60-65 age group is receiving the AstraZeneca vaccines. The Government has always maintained that Pedro Sánchez and the ministers would be vaccinated against the coronavirus when their turn came.