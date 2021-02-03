“Nasío to agree ”. This is how the new Minister of Territorial Policy, the Catalan Miquel Iceta, has defined himself this Wednesday at his premiere in Congress. There were questions of control to the Government and interpellations of direct political rivals of the PSC in the imminent Catalan elections, but it was not a hard or unpleasant electoral debate, like those that have been used to take place for months in the Cortes. To the point that his pro-independence interlocutors ended up recognizing his ability. Iceta showed her plan for Catalonia. But above all, and after 40 years between all the Catalan political scenes, the PSOE and the PSC, Iceta showed that a newly arrived minister can appear in Congress and speak without papers, answering what is being asked, recognize changes of opinion and criteria without denying anything and not closing any door.

The new minister had been warned in his cabinet that his first appearance in the usually angry government control sessions in Congress would be a kind of examination of his declarations of intent in the face of the eternal political conflict in Catalonia. And so it happened. The elections in Catalonia are just 11 days away and the temptation to use the Chamber of the Cortes as a great megaphone of slogans was too powerful to ignore it.

ERC spokesman Gabriel Rufián, in recent months dressed as a recurring ally of the coalition government between the PSOE and United We Can, used his time to ask the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to question the opportunity to change Iceta precisely now by former Minister Salvador Illa to “prioritize votes over saving lives.” The spokeswoman for Junts per Catalunya, Laura Borràs, a candidate of that formation for the 14-F elections, said goodbye as a deputy, questioning Iceta about the repeated breaches of the central government regarding her community. Rufián, in addition, later starred in a dialectical duel about the general plans of the minister in the face of the so-called Catalan conflict.

Iceta did not want to shy away from the occasion, or hide behind his status as a rookie in the ministry. He confessed that he wanted to be above all “sincere.” And he advanced some clues about his plans, for Catalonia and for his current functions. But beforehand, he gained a certain confidence from both Rufián and Borrás, who even seemed to be restraining themselves so as not to even show him admiration for his political career and his disposition. Rufián even confessed that when he was at the Iceta school he was already speaking at the political lecterns. And the minister confirmed his seniority, but to emphasize that since 1978 he has been defending with different accents, responsibilities and nuances the complex fit of Catalonia in the current Constitution.

In order to understand the debate and Iceta’s plans on Catalonia and Spain, before the PSOE president and leader, Pedro Sánchez, had to specify that he had sent Salvador Illa to Catalonia as a candidate for the PSC “to also face the health emergency there ”Caused by covid-19 as he has done in recent months as Minister of Health and above all to overcome the situation created by the independence claim of the last decade.

Having clarified that point, Iceta heard from the candidate Borràs a symphony of reproaches for Illa’s “incompetence” and that of the entire central Executive for his “long list of breaches.” The Junts candidate anticipated what her type of dialogue could be if she became president of the Catalan Government: “Much confidence does not inspire a republican government that protects the monarchy, a federalist government that recentralizes powers, a progressive government that does not lift a finger to stop the repression ”.

The already minister insisted before Borràs, Rufián and then even before a PP deputy that his bet is “for dialogue, to solve the more problems the better” and to end “the confrontation strategy”, especially the last president Catalan, Quim Torra, who came to proclaim that the worst thing for independence was to progress in the development of Catalan autonomy. He found that the era of absolute majorities is long over. He did not deny his support for a federal Spain with Catalonia and other autonomies as a nation of nations, something foreseen in up to eight statutes, but he refreshed that those theses were already theorized by Manuel Fraga, the historical patron of the Popular Alliance.

The most surprising, novel and hopeful moment of the debate was when the ERC spokesman, the always caustic Rufián, questioned Iceta in a more generic way about his plans for Catalonia and the two politicians chose to develop some of their ideas, without papers or arguments no prefixed insults. Rufián asked Iceta five questions that were actually summarized in two: his theoretically more nationalist positions in Catalonia expressed in the past as leader of the PSC and his commitments and future bets as minister of Spain. He even ironized that in the rest of Spain Iceta is seen as a dangerous “sovereignist and pro-independence”.

The Republican deputy recovered a list of demonstrations from an Iceta who showed his willingness to understand the postulates in favor of a consultation on self-determination and who at the same time presumed that he would never visit the pro-independence politicians imprisoned by the you process. Rufián thus tried to show his contradictions and blame him for “the serious political error” that led to the intervention of the Generalitat with article 155 of the Constitution and the violence that was unleashed in the streets and polling stations in the illegal referendum of 1-O. “You keep quiet about what you think and what you say sometimes when they don’t hear you, I hope that as a minister you stop keeping quiet,” Rufián concluded.

The PSC leader did not evade his changes of opinion and his political evolution in these years, to also recognize that he could have made a mistake by having understood at the beginning of the you process that the consultation on self-determination might have been a good idea until it was found to be used by separatist parties. Iceta reaffirmed that “the most serious mistake that can be made”, apart from not supporting some actions of the security forces during the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017, was that the pro-independence leaders then skipped the current legislation. Rufián replied that, in his opinion, more relevant than the law is democracy itself, that is, voting.

Rufián had previously recalled a proclamation by his mentor in ERC, Joan Tardá, that neither independence nor continued in Spain can be imposed with only 50% of the support of the voters and the minister replied that the worst day of his political life it was precisely when the Catalan Parliament wanted to carry out an illegal vote “that broke the Constitution and the Statute” without the presence of the entire opposition.

Iceta summarized his plan for Catalonia in three points: the socialist electoral program, the government agreement between the PSOE and United We Can and the agenda agreed in Barcelona for the reunion between the president, Pedro Sánchez, and the former Catalan president, Quim Torra, who It led to the now renewed table for dialogue. “There is our plan, our offer, but for the dialogue to be fruitful it is necessary that both parties really want it and demonstrate it with acts and deeds,” Iceta concluded. The plenary session ended and the Catalan campaign continued.