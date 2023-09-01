Icelandic whaling may resume after a temporary ban, according to international news agencies. The hunt was halted in June by the Icelandic government over animal welfare concerns, but whalers will be allowed to sail again from Thursday, albeit under stricter supervision.

Modern whaling is a gory business: cannon-sized harpoon guns are fired from ships at whales – usually fin whales – that venture to the surface. Such a harpoon penetrates up to about 30 centimeters deep into a whale. The harpoon contains a grenade that, once drilled deep into the whale meat, is ignited. Large claws shoot out of the projectile on all sides to bite into the flesh. The whale is then hauled aboard a whaler and slaughtered on land, primarily for its meat.

Hvalur

Annually, the centuries-old Icelandic whale hunt generates around ten million euros. The hunt is now operated by only one Icelandic company, Hvalur, which has two operational harpoon vessels. The already controversial whaling industry was discredited when the Icelandic Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority released a report in May of this year that found that only two-thirds of the 58 fin whales shot in the 2022 season lose consciousness (almost) instantly when harpooned. is becoming. The other whales had to be speared several times before they died or became unconscious.

‘Cruel anyway’

The Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority said this week that it is possible to improve methods used to hunt large whales. If Hvalur did not adopt a better method of hunting, the government promised to end whaling. Environmental and animal rights activists applauded the government’s firm pronouncements, expecting a permanent halt to whaling in Iceland. A slim majority, 51 percent, of Icelanders also want whaling banned.

Apparently Hvalur has managed to meet a higher standard, although it is unclear what the company will actually change in its business practice. Ruud Tombrock, director of the campaign group Humane Society International, said of the stricter control of the hunt: “There is simply no way to pierce a whale with a harpoon without being cruel and bloody. It does not matter which hunting method is used.”

Whaling has been regulated since 1946 by the independent International Whaling Commission. In 1980, sailing was completely banned: the whale population was in danger of being hunted to extinction. Whale hunting has been allowed again since 2006. Currently, 209 fin whales and 217 minke whales can be killed annually. Iceland, Norway and Japan are the last countries that still hunt whales. The lion’s share of the whale meat market is in Japan.