No one knows exactly when, where or if it will happen, but Iceland has braced for a volcanic eruption on the southwestern Reykjanes Peninsula. In recent days, seismologists measured thousands of earthquakes in the region: a harbinger of magma welling up from deep within the Earth. Volcanologists suspect that the magma could flow from the ground within hours or days, including in the fishing village of Grindavík, burying houses. Or in the sea, which can lead to explosions of steam and volcanic ash with possible disruption to air traffic.

The Icelandic Weather Service warned that the risk of a volcanic eruption “is significant in the near future.” Authorities declared a state of emergency on Friday and Iceland’s volcanic agency evacuated Grindavík on Saturday as a precaution.

The village’s 3,500 residents had to leave their homes in the early morning as the ground shook. Most of them were able to stay with family or friends in other places in Iceland. Several dozen residents are staying in evacuation centers. The earthquakes have already caused extensive damage in the village, including deep cracks in the ground. On Thursday, the earthquakes led to the closure of the nearby tourist Blue Lagoon Spa.

“Iceland is used to volcanic eruptions,” says volcano expert and associate professor Janne Koornneef of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. “But usually these take place safely, far from populated areas.”

Mantle plume

The country with fewer than 400,000 inhabitants has thirty active volcanoes. A volcano is a place where hot magma, molten rock, wells up from deep and flows out of the Earth’s surface. In Iceland this happens relatively often due to a combination of plate tectonics and the presence of a so-called mantle plume. “Iceland is located on a border where two tectonic plates are slowly drifting apart,” says Koornneef. “From that fault line, magma can rise from the depths. In addition, deep beneath Iceland there is a mantle plume: a huge bubble of hot rock that moves upward. Along the way, the rock melts and additional magma is produced underground.”

Seismologists warn that an underground magma fissure of about fifteen kilometers long runs through the region underground near Grindavík, among other places. Magma is supplied in such a fissure and can creep up. While seismologists estimated the depth of the magma at five kilometers on Wednesday, it is now probably less than a kilometer deep. The moving and solidifying magma causes vibrations in existing rock above the fissure. On the surface this can be felt as a series of earthquakes.

What happens now? Is it a matter of waiting for the magma to flow from the Earth’s surface? “Whether that actually happens depends on the amount of magma that is supplied from the underground fissure,” says Koornneef. “But we cannot see how much magma flows underground. If the amount of magma is small, it will solidify in the crust and not upwell further. Then nothing happens. But if a lot of magma rises, it will reach the Earth’s surface and flow out of the ground. This can happen anywhere above the magma fissure.”

If that happens under Grindavík, the magma will spray out of the ground like fountains or flow out of cracks. Houses can then be buried under lava (once magma is out of the ground, it is called lava).

Explosion

“We also see that the underground magma fissure extends into the sea. If magma breaks through there, it can be accompanied by violent explosions. When hot magma comes into contact with the cold water, it expands due to the temperature difference and gases are released. An explosion can then occur, spewing a lot of steam and volcanic ash into the air.”

Something similar happened in 2010, when water in the form of ice was on the southern volcano Eyjafjallajökull when it erupted. Air traffic throughout Northern and Western Europe was halted for several days due to the volcanic ash in the air. About 100,000 flights were canceled and ten million travelers were stranded worldwide. “But it will not be as intense as in 2010,” says Koornneef. “Partly because the composition of the magma is now different.”

The number of earthquakes decreased after the weekend, but that does not mean that the volcano will not erupt, Koornneef emphasizes. “We don’t know why this is the case, but we often see a decrease in seismic activity just before the eruption.”

Volcanic eruptions are actually complex, says Koornneef. “It is striking that the Reykjanes Peninsula was inactive for eight centuries, until 2021 when a fissure volcano erupted near the Geldingadalir valley. Since then, there have been three eruptions in the region, all of which were relatively safe. And now we expect a fourth eruption. We know what happens during a volcanic eruption, but we don’t know why sometimes enough magma comes up to cause an eruption and then not for centuries. Is this due to changes in rock composition or subsurface temperature? In any case, as soon as the volcano in Reykjanes erupts, I will leave for Iceland to investigate the solidified lava.”